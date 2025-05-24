Giannis Antetokounmpo takes $100,000 loss after being defeated by participant in Mr. Beast video

Giannis Antetokounmpo participated in the biggest competition organized by YouTuber Mr. Beast. He upped the challenge for his competitors by bringing some of the biggest stars in their respective sports, including tennis legend Serena Williams, Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, and other big names.

While the other stars secured the $100,000 and donated it to their favorite charity organization, the Milwaukee Bucks star faced a tough loss to another YouTuber, Tritan Jess, who has made a name for himself by playing street basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jess had to make shots from three different spots: the free throw, the 3-point, and the halfcourt line. To Giannis's surprise, Jess cleared all three shots before the Bucks star could finish his shot from the 3-point line.

The 2021 NBA champion showed great sportsmanship and conceded his defeat to Jess, who also donned Antetokounmpo's #34 jersey for the event. But the highlight was the Greek Freak's hilarious reaction to losing the big money.

"This is crazy. I am so salty right now," Antetokounmpo quipped. "Man, I am so salty right now. Come on man. This guy came to Milwaukee and left with 100,000 in his pocket. Woow!" [The competion starts from 1:25]

Some of the other basketball stars who participated in the contest were Steph Curry and Damian Lillard. Curry was given 30 seconds to shoot as many 3-point shots as he could against the high school player in the country. Curry made 14 shots in 30 seconds against 10 made shots from his opponent in 60 seconds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be on the move from Milwaukee Bucks

When the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the opening round of the 2024-25 playoffs, there were speculations about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team. Since winning the title in 2021, the Bucks have been eliminated three times in the opening round and just once reached the Conference semifinals.

Shortly after Milwaukee's season ended, NBA Insider Shams Charania broke blockbuster news about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Charania said that Antetokounmpo might want to explore the market and position himself to win more titles.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP has not made any firm decision about his future, but sources tell me for the first time in 12 years of his NBA career, he is open-minded whether his best fit is playing in Milwaukee, or playing elsewhere...because his goal is to win championships," Charania said. [Timestamp 1:15]

Previously, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wanted to retire in a Bucks uniform; however, he has also pressed on winning as much as possible. Moreover, Damian Lillard's Achilles injury and subsequent prolonged absence were set to impact Antetokounmpo's decision.

