Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade rumors, Bucks HC Doc Rivers gives insight into his dynamic with superstar

Where Giannis Antetokounmpo could end up playing next season is one of the biggest storylines in the offseason. Following a third straight first-round exit in the playoffs, rumors continue to swirl that the two-time MVP is looking for a change of scenery. The Greek Freak still has a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks until the 2026-27 season, but speculations about his future remain.
On Thursday, TMZ Sports tried to chat with Bucks coach Doc Rivers about Antetokounmpo’s future with the team. The 2008 champ with the Boston Celtics was non-committal in his response.
"Guys, I'm not doing all that. I talk to him all the time. You can move on now, thank you."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has also kept mum about the incessant trade rumors. He engaged fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday with a Q&A but refused to discuss anything involving his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers is following Antetokounmpo’s cue.
A week ago, Chris Haynes reported that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were scheduled to have a “crucial meeting.” According to the NBA insider, the power forward would ask the front office about where the team is headed, which could help him decide his future. Haynes has not given an update on the result of the meeting.
NBA insider claims Giannis Antetokounmpo will ask for a trade
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus doubled down on what many thought would happen to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason.
“Several agents polled at the recent NBA combine in Chicago believe the former NBA MVP will direct the Bucks to send him to his preferred location, whatever that might be. The closer he gets to the end of his contract, the greater his power to dissuade other suitors.”
Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $175.3 million extension last year. The contract will kick in next season, where he is projected to get $54.1 million and $58.4 million after that. Heading into the 2027-28 season, Antetokounmpo has a $62.7 million player option.
If Giannis Antetokounmpo demands a trade, Pincus named the San Antonio Spurs as the likely team that can pry him out of Milwaukee. The Spurs can maneuver to match salaries and have the assets to pair the bruising forward with Victor Wembanyama.
