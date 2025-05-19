Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Bucks prepared for life after 2x MVP, expect “some” top 8 2025 draft prospects in return

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks ended their 2024-25 NBA campaign in the first round of the playoffs after losing to the Indiana Pacers in five games. The loss puts a lot of question marks on the Bucks’ future with Antetokounmpo, especially as it was the third straight first-round loss of the team.

According to NBA reporter Gery Woelfel, the Bucks would want to ensure they get some insurance if Giannis decides to leave the team in the offseason. Woefel reported that the Bucks could be looking into the top-eight prospects of this year’s draft to find a possible building block in case the two-time MVP departs Milwaukee.

“I’ve been told by multiple sources the Bucks are taking steps in the event Giannis Antetokounmpo moves on. One of those steps is bringing some projected top 8 draft prospects to Milwaukee before the June 25-26 NBA draft,” he wrote on X on Monday.

Notably, the Bucks have no first-round picks for this year’s draft. If the report is true, the team may need to look for a possible trade to gain a selection in the early stages of the draft.

The Bucks are coming off massive moves on their roster during the season, where they traded former second option Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, who had a lackluster showing in the playoffs. The deal hoped to give Giannis some help in the offensive end.

Aside from the Greek Freak, the team also boasts star Damian Lillard. However, he was hampered by numerous injuries in the past years, derailing the Bucks’ playoff chances.

The Bucks finished with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record. Earlier in the year, they won the NBA Cup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks scheduled to meet to discuss future

This year’s offseason is expected to decide the trajectory of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ future. According to a report by NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Bucks will be meeting the one-time champion next week to discuss his future with the team.

“Bucks make contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo and now very crucial meeting is scheduled for next week, sources tell me,” Haynes said.

Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks in 2013, before developing him into one of the biggest stars in basketball. The Greek Freak has won one NBA title in 2021, two MVP awards and a Defensive Player of the Year nod with the Bucks.

This year, he averaged MVP-level numbers of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. However, he couldn't do enough by himself in the playoffs to take his team past the opening round.

