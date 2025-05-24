Steph Curry oozes cool in unflinching face-to-face response to LeBron James' fan after snub

Steph Curry mainted his cool composure in a face-to-face interaction with a LeBron James fan. On Saturday, a fan shared a clip from Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as Mr. Beast's latest upcoming YouTube video featuring NBA stars going against normal people.

The clip featured a video titled "World Class Athletes vs Average People" video where Mr. Beast asks a boy named DeMarrion about his favorite player while he stands across the Warriors superstar.

"lebron," DeMarrion replied.

"so you're a lebron guy ... i like it," Curry said.

Mr. Beast tried to warn the guy not to upset Curry before going against him. However, he exuded confidence while standing across the Dub Nation's leader, who was unflinched by his opponent's confidence.

The Warriors star participated in the YouTube video as the Warriors ended their journey in the second round after being eliminated by the Timberwolves. Curry played only the first game of the series, where he picked up a hamstring injury, leaving him on the sidelines for the rest of the series.

On Friday, Mr. Beast teased the upcoming video on his X, formerly Twitter, handle with a graphic image. The image revealed all the big-name athletes featured in the video. Apart from Steph Curry, Bucks superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also featured in the video.

Athletes from other sports featured in the video include Serena Williams, Aaron Judge and Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr.

Steph Curry gives his flowers to Draymond Green after Warriors forward gets back on the All-Defensive First team

Steph Curry hyped up his fellow teammate and partner in four championships, Draymond Green, on his Instagram story. The Warriors' superstar shared a Dubs' Instagram post congratulating Green for his All-Defensive First team selection and accompanied his thoughts in the post's caption.

"Been doing it your whole career but to be back on 1st team after a decade is legendary! 5 timer club. Congrats bro," Curry said.

Curry appreciated Draymond Green for his All-Defensive first team selection.

Green has been with Curry for the better part of his NBA career. The Warriors duo were the stars in the four championships the Dubs won in the last decade. Green is among the finest defensive players the league has seen.

He has been indispensable for the Warriors despite his big trouble with suspension. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year reclaimed his spot on the All-Defensive first team after four years. His last nomination came in 2021.

