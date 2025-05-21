"She's been a jacka** for last 3 years" - Dave Portnoy fires wild rant about Angel Reese in explosive clap back at Ryan Clark

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went on a rant about Angel Reese's rivalry with Caitlin Clark on Tuesday. It came after he was name-dropped by Ryan Clark on his podcast for allegedly spreading hate against the Chicago Sky All-Star.
In the latest episode of "The Pivot" podcast on May 19, Clark took a dig at fellow NFL star Robert Griffin III for saying Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark on a personal level. He then related it to what he believes is the same "dislike" that Portnoy and sports commentator Keith Olbermann have for Reese.
Portnoy defended his stand of not being too fond of Angel Reese in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He highlighted that it was not because of race but more of how the former LSU star has been an agitator towards Clark the past few years.
"Everybody's making this as a race rivalry... But I want to speak for what I feel is Caitlin Clark fans... And the way Ryan Clark drops my name just like 'hate.' That like Caitlin Clark fans, or Fever fans, or Iowa Hawkeye fans don't have a right or reason to hate Angel Reeseilike she’s a victim out of the clouds just because of the color of their skin is infuriating," Portnoy said.
"Caitlin Clark fans have a reason to hate Angel Reese, but when I say hate I mean it in a sports sense as a rival, just I like I hate Payton Manning, Boston fans hate Yankee fans.
"Angel Reese has nothing but an instigator, agitator and jacka** for the past couple of years... Rivalries are fine. But every time they play, the reason we don’t like her is racism? No, it’s because she’s been a jacka** for the last three years.”
Reese's rivalry with Clark was once again spotlighted after they had a brief dust-up in their season-opener on Saturday after the Fever guard gave Reese a hard foul that was elevated to a flagrant foul 1.
Angel Reese brushes off hard foul by Caitlin Clark
While she took issue on the hard foul of Caitlin Clark on her in the immediate aftermath, Angel Reese brushed it off following the game and said everybody should just move on.
The Chicago Sky All-Star addressed the matter during the postgame press conference following the Indians Fever's 93-58 victory on Saturday, underscoring that it was a basketball play, but she did agree that the foul merited a flagrant 1.
"Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on," she said.
The play took place midway into the third quarter as Reese was attempting to drive to the basket. The two, however, exchanged a friendly high-five later in the game.