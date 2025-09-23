"She's just a big kid" - Sophie Cunningham opens up on Caitlin Clark's greatness and their chemistry after landing on Fever

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham developed an instant connection when the latter arrived in Indiana from Phoenix. Both players had already shared a cordial relationship since Clark's rookie year, but it was after she became teammates with Clark that Cunningham got to see the true side of her star teammate.

Ad

Cunningham appeared for an interview on the "Old Man and The Three" podcast. Co-host Tommy Alter asked Cunningham about the things she discovered about Clark since they had become teammates.

"She's just a big kid. You know what I mean?" Cunningham said. "Like she is so phenomenal and so elite at her craft. Um a generational talent.

The Fever player hilariously compared her star teammate to one of her cousins and called Caitlin Clark the "biggest dork."

Ad

Trending

She like she loves hard...she's like one of my little cousins. She's the age of them. She acts like them. I'm just like, "Dude, you're a dweeb. Like, you were the biggest dork I've probably ever met." And just somehow, you know how to shoot from far out, and you're really great at passing." [Timestamp 31:10]

Ad

Ad

Over time, Sophie Cunningham has embraced the role of a protector for Caitlin Clark. It has also made her a fan favorite in Indiana, as both teammates continue to build a great friendship.

Sophie Cunningham reveals her favorite team to watch in WNBA

Sophie Cunningham has been out of action for well over a month since undergoing surgery to address her torn MCL. With a lot of time away from putting in work in the gym, Cunningham has had a bit of time to spare.

Ad

During the interview, co-host Tommy Alter inquired about the teams that Cunningham watches in the WNBA. The Fever started by maintaining that she liked to have time for herself rather than watching WNBA games.

However, she said that she liked how the New York Liberty played under Sandy Brondello and the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, it was the Golden State Valkyries that Cunningham had a special regard for.

"But honestly, I've kind of loved...watching the Valkyries. Like, they are a team full of like sixth, probably sixth and seventh players that just like work their a**** off and you see them kind of having more success than I think a lot of people thought they were."

Ad

"And so, I appreciate a new team coming into the league and kind of having a new standard." [Timestamp: 16:20]

Despite having no elite star power on the roster, the Valkyries qualified for the playoffs in their first season. They faced the Minnesota Lynx in the first round, facing a 2-0 loss in the series.

However, Sophie Cunningham maintained that she had been so focused on her team that she barely got any chance to watch another team. The Fever are currently ahead by 1-0 in the semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More