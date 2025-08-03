Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers and coach Chris Koclanes were in awe of Kelsey Mitchell after Friday’s loss to the Indiana Fever. Mitchell, who signed a one-year, $249,244 supermax contract in the offseason, continued her sizzling form and delivered yet another masterclass to lead the Fever to a fantastic road win.Bueckers was asked about the challenges of going up against a player of Mitchell’s caliber. The former UConn standout outlined several reasons why the veteran Fever point guard is one of the toughest defensive assignments in the league.&quot;She’s one of the toughest people to guard in the league… her quickness, and her ability to score at all three levels,&quot; Bueckers told reporters.Coach Chris Koclanes went a step further than Paige Bueckers in praising the three-time All-Star. The Wings coach highlighted the sheer fear factor Mitchell brings and her ability to stay one step ahead of the defense.&quot;She's just a nightmare,&quot; Koclanes said. &quot;We were never gonna play with her. We were always trailing her. We couldn’t do anything.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell has shouldered the load for the Indiana Fever this season, with backcourt partner Caitlin Clark missing a large portion of games due to injuries. Against the Dallas Wings, Mitchell put on an offensive clinic, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 9 of 19 shooting, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.Kelsey Mitchell in top 10 list of offensive impactBasketball analyst Cranjis McBasketball on Saturday released a list of the top 10 WNBA players with the most offensive impact this season. Two Indiana Fever players made the list, with Caitlin Clark (+2.48) in seventh place and Kelsey Mitchell (+2.43) in eighth place.The Fever currently sit fifth in the WNBA standings with a 16-12 record. Mitchell’s consistent production and game-winning impact have been primary factors behind the franchise’s success this year. She has suited up in all 28 games, averaging a career-high 19.9 points on 46.5% shooting, including 38.2% from 3-point range.