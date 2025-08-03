  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers and coach Chris Koclanes were in awe of Kelsey Mitchell after Friday’s loss to the Indiana Fever. Mitchell, who signed a one-year, $249,244 supermax contract in the offseason, continued her sizzling form and delivered yet another masterclass to lead the Fever to a fantastic road win.

Bueckers was asked about the challenges of going up against a player of Mitchell’s caliber. The former UConn standout outlined several reasons why the veteran Fever point guard is one of the toughest defensive assignments in the league.

"She’s one of the toughest people to guard in the league… her quickness, and her ability to score at all three levels," Bueckers told reporters.
Coach Chris Koclanes went a step further than Paige Bueckers in praising the three-time All-Star. The Wings coach highlighted the sheer fear factor Mitchell brings and her ability to stay one step ahead of the defense.

"She's just a nightmare," Koclanes said. "We were never gonna play with her. We were always trailing her. We couldn’t do anything."
Kelsey Mitchell has shouldered the load for the Indiana Fever this season, with backcourt partner Caitlin Clark missing a large portion of games due to injuries. Against the Dallas Wings, Mitchell put on an offensive clinic, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 9 of 19 shooting, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Kelsey Mitchell in top 10 list of offensive impact

Basketball analyst Cranjis McBasketball on Saturday released a list of the top 10 WNBA players with the most offensive impact this season. Two Indiana Fever players made the list, with Caitlin Clark (+2.48) in seventh place and Kelsey Mitchell (+2.43) in eighth place.

The Fever currently sit fifth in the WNBA standings with a 16-12 record. Mitchell’s consistent production and game-winning impact have been primary factors behind the franchise’s success this year. She has suited up in all 28 games, averaging a career-high 19.9 points on 46.5% shooting, including 38.2% from 3-point range.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
