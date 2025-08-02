  • home icon
"Probably hurt tomorrow": Paige Bueckers provides massive injury update after briefly exiting Dallas Wings' game against Indiana Fever

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:24 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers offered a major update on her health after the Dallas Wings suffered an 88-78 loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday. The Wings rookie gave fans a scare when she exited the game and hobbled to the locker room in pain after suffering a leg injury. This happened after she took a hard hit on a screen and went to the floor, grimacing in pain.

Thankfully for the Wings and their fanbase, the former UConn standout soon returned to the bench later and rejoined the action on the court. She spoke to reporters after the game and offered a not-so-concerning update. The star guard stated that she is "fine," but also acknowledged that the pain is likely to increase once she wakes up on Saturday.

The Dallas Wings’ next game is on Tuesday against the New York Liberty. Paige Bueckers will have three full days to rest and recover from her recent injury scare before returning to the court to lead the team’s charge.

Meanwhile, Bueckers delivered another stellar performance in front of 17,857 fans inside the arena on Friday. She finished with 22 points on an efficient 7 of 14 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and a perfect 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. The rookie also recorded four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33:43 minutes.

Paige Bueckers continues her dominance at American Airlines Center

Paige Bueckers is used to playing under the bright lights and in front of huge crowds. The former UConn standout has proved this season that she seldom gets overwhelmed by the occasion. Bueckers has played two games this season at the jam-packed American Airlines Center in Dallas and in both games, the rookie has dazzled with spectacular individual performances.

The Wings guard is averaging 24.5 points on 50% shooting at the American Airlines Center this season. She is also averaging five assists and two steals per game at the venue. Despite the rookie’s stellar production, the Wings are yet to win a game at the arena.

Edited by Atishay Jain
