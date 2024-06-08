"She's Michael, beat it" - Jason Whitlock fires shot at US women’s basketball team for snubbing Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's snub from the 2024 USA women's basketball team has sparked plenty of conversations around the WNBA. Clark has only played 12 games in her professional career, but fans believe she deserves a spot on the squad that will compete in the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock shared his thoughts, criticizing USA Basketball for not using the 'biggest star in sports' in their favor.

"The "who do you remove from the team?" debate is comical. Like it matters. For the first time in American history, women have the biggest star in sports and they don't know how to utilize her. This is high comedy. They're all Tito. She's Michael. Beat it," Whitlock wrote on Twitter.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark has been a big deal for basketball fans since she was in college. She is now in the WNBA, adjusting to playing against opponents with a different mindset and more physicality, and remains a well-known name among fans.

She has set new records with the Indiana Fever this season, including playing seven games with 17,000 fans in attendance in a single season, confirming that fans want to see her compete and go against the biggest opponents.

Caitlin Clark's impressive first month in the WNBA

Before the start of the 2024 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark landed a shoe deal with Nike even before making her debut as a pro. She was named the Rookie of the Month in May.

The fourth week of the competition is about to end, and Clark has already added one more reason to be excited about it. During Fever's narrow win against the Washington Mystics on Friday night, Clark achieved five records, including being the youngest player to record 200 points and 50 assists in the league.

She also tied the record for the most 3-pointers in a single game by a rookie with seven. Clark isn't on the most competitive team to start her career, but the young guard is the main reason why her team has three wins this season.

Perhaps the 3-9 record the team boasts at this moment played a role in her exclusion from Team USA's roster, but it won't be too long before we see Caitlin Clark representing her country on the international stage.