"She's the reason why WNBA has become so big" -NBA trainer reveals Caitlin Clark as her next client after failed attempt last season

Famed basketball trainer Chris Brickley is highly interested in getting a chance to work out with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The star guard has established herself as one of the best players in the WNBA. However, Clark still has the opportunity to grow and become a better player.Brickley has worked with some of the best stars in the basketball world. Joel Embiid, Carmelo Anthony, his first NBA client, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Paige Bueckers have all had the opportunity to work out with the celebrity trainer.According to Brickley, he attempted to have a training session with the Fever star last summer. However, he explained that he'd have to go to Indiana for a chance to have a workout with Clark at that time. Given that she's new to the league, the NBA trainer explained that she had to use the Fever's training facility.&quot;So Caitlin Clark... we've been talking for a few years,&quot; Brickley started. &quot;We were going to work last summer, but I was going to have to go to Indianapolis. And I respect it.But he's hoping to get a chance to train with the two-time WNBA All-Star this offseason. Brickley had high praise for the superstar, who he believes is the reason why the league has been so popular lately.&quot;I'm hoping now, this offseason, I'm hoping that she'll come to New York and we'l get some work. And she's why the WNBA has become so big, I would love to work with her.&quot;In addition, Brickley said that Clark is an amazing talent who has changed the game. Ever since the former Iowa star's stardom took off, she'd had nothing but success and fame. New fans have started to tune in to the WNBA to watch her perform.The trainer also raved about Caitlin Clark's competitiveness. Caitlin Clark needs to recover during the offseason before she can have a workoutCaitlin Clark was limited to just 13 games last season due to a groin injury. For most of the season, the Fever star was on the sidelines. It reached a point where she couldn't make progress towards the end of the campaign.This led her to still be in the recovery phase at the start of the offseason. Now that the season had ended, Fever head coach Stephanie White revealed that Clark is still working on gradually increasing her load in practice.“We’re not jumping into anything that’s too much,” White said. “We have the ability to right now take it on week-by-week basis, doing some 3-on-3, doing some 2-on-2, building into 5-on-5.”Before Caitlin Clark can train with Brickley, she'll have to make sure her body's 100% healthy.