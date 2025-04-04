"She's so tiny next to this goliath of a woman" - WNBA fans react as 6'4" Cameron Brink dwarfs 5'4" viral Twitch streamer Cinna in viral crossover

WNBA fans cannot get enough of Cameron Brink's unexpected linkup with popular Twitch streamer Cinna. On Thursday, Fear Buck - a handle covering pop culture on X (formerly Twitter) - shared a video of the collaboration between the two stars of their respective worlds.

In the video, Brink and Cinna lip-synced to Janet Jackson's "Someone to Call My Lover." The reason behind the collaboration is unknown and fans dropped by the post's comment section to express their thoughts.

One fan called Cameron Brink a Goliath compared to the 5-foot-4-tall Twitch streamer.

"Awwww, she's so tiny next to this goliath of a woman 😭"

Other fans followed suit to share their opinions on their height difference.

"is cinna 3’8 or is brink 7’4," one fan said.

"The most random link up I've ever seen in my life 💀," another fan said.

"the height diff is so uncanny😂," another fan said.

"Cinna looks so short next to her 😭," another fan said.

Meanwhile, one fan highlighted the potential for WNBA stars to partner with female streamers to boost the league's popularity.

"this is gonna do NUMBERSSSSSS for the WNBA if they can link with more woman streamers 👀 @WNBA you thinking what I’m thinking???? 📈," the fan commented.

Cinna is a global sensation in the streaming world, primarily for her association with Twitch's "Just Chatting" category. In the show, she converses with her audience and shares her opinions on various subjects.

On the other hand, Cameron Brink has become a prominent name in basketball circles since a standout collegiate career at Stanford. Brink - a second-round pick at the 2024 WNBA draft - saw her rookie season with LA Sparks end early due to an ACL injury. However, her popularity didn't take a dip as she started a podcast with her god-sister Sydel Curry-Lee and also focused on business and modeling ventures during her recovery.

Cameron Brink feels "icked out" on working with random men in practice session

Cameron Brink expressed her thoughts on working with random men in the practice sessions for the 2025 WNBA season on the Mar. 17 episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast. The LA Sparks star discussed the idea of Sparks recruiting male practice players.

"I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said. "Usually, we use like USC college guys that also do it for the women's team at USC... All the comments are, like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down' or something about Rickea or something about Kelsey... Who are we trusting coming into this gym?"

Brink referred to the LA Sparks's announcement in March, in which the California-based franchise listed a recruitment opportunity for practice players. However, the fans did not have the most polite comments under the post's comment section, which left the Sparks star concerned about the recruitment.

