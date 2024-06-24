"She's having a tremendous season": Caitlin Clark gives Angel Reese her flowers when asked about playing alongside Sky rookie in All-Star Game

In the post-game interview after the Indiana Fever's loss against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Caitlin Clark praised Angel Reese's incredible rookie season. When asked about possibly playing alongside the Sky rookie in the WNBA All-Star game, the Fever rookie said that it would be fun.

"I think both of us would probably tell you that our focus is on playing basketball, and if that works out for the both of us, great, it would be a lot of fun, we've never played together," Clark said.

"She's having a tremendous season and if that was to happen I'm sure people would love it."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Sky defeated the Indiana Fever 88-87 on Sunday in a closely contested game. This was Reese's first win over Clark in the WNBA, as the Fever had defeated the Sky in both of their previous meetings.

Both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark led their team's effort in the game with a double-double performance each.

Reese put up her best performance yet and recorded her eighth straight double-double with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and one assist to lead the Sky to victory. Meanwhile, Clark recorded 17 points, 13 assists, six rebounds, and four steals in a losing effort.

Reese also led the Sky's terrific comeback after they trailed by as much as 15 points in the game after the Fever dominated the game in the second and third quarters. Touching on her brilliant performance on Sunday, Reese shared her mentality in the on-court interview after the game.

"I'm a dog, you can't teach that," Reese said.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Caitlin Clark has the second-highest votes for All-Star after two-time MVP A'Ja Wilson. Meanwhile, Angel Reese is seventh on the list and is the other rookie in the top 10 besides Clark.

Caitlin Clark hits back on "rivalry" discourse with Angel Reese

In the post-game interview after Indiana Fever's game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Caitlin Clark was asked about her feelings about her alleged "rivalry" with Angel Reese ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

The first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft did not hold back in her response to dismiss the "rivalry" point of view.

“I'm pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you," Clark said. “Like, to us it's just a game of basketball.”

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been portrayed as rivals pretty much since their first clash on the WNBA stage, following which a series of events on the court have fueled the narrative. However, both players have always stayed clear of the discourse, citing that it's just part of playing basketball at the highest level.