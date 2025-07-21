"She's so uncontroversial" - WWE star Seth Rollins likens Caitlin Clark to Taylor Swift for Fever star's humility despite skyrocketing fame

Caitlin Clark did not play in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game due to a groin injury. The Indiana Fever superstar did participate in some of the activities and cheered for Team Clark on the sidelines. Although unable to play, Clark remained a crowd favorite at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Fever.WWE star Seth Rollins appeared Sunday on “The Rich Eisen Show” to give his take on Clark’s popularity and undeniable drawing power:“I don’t mean this. This is a bad word to say. She’s so plain! She’s so uncontroversial. She’s so normal. I feel this way about Taylor Swift a little bit. Taylor Swift is this massive phenomenon. … She’s a normal thing. She’s not a gimmick. She’s not out there doing a bunch of crazy stuff to get attention.”The RAW “Money in the Bank” champ added that like Swift, Clark goes about her business without much fanfare. According to him, both routinely pack arenas without doing anything outside of what they are supposed to do.Seth Rollins’ comment was spot on. Caitlin Clark usually tries to stay out of the limelight, yet she is easily the WNBA’s biggest draw. When the All-Star point guard suffered a groin injury roughly a month ago, tickets and attendance numbers dropped.A recurring groin injury forced Clark to sit out the All-Star game. The issue reportedly caused tickets for the Team Clark against Team Collier showdown to plummet. According to Fox News, ticket sales dropped by 50% following Clark’s announcement of her unavailability for the ASG.Seth Rollins continued that he was blown away by the fans’ fascination with Caitlin Clark, despite her largely keeping her appearances on the basketball court.Uber-popular Caitlin Clark admits to still being starstruckOn Friday, the “A Touch More” podcast by WNBA legend Sue Bird and women’s soccer icon Megan Rapinoe hosted a live episode. Bird and Rapinoe ramped up the excitement about their surprise guests until they stunned their guests when Caitlin Clark came on stage.Because of her uber-popularity, the hosts asked the All-Star captain if she is still in awe of another athlete. Clark gamely responded:&quot;The one person that like really like made me starstruck probably was LeBron [James], because LeBron was the person that I grew up absolutely loving. He was like my Michael Jordan because I was younger and that's the person that I always looked up to. So I'd say him, and Steph [Curry].”Caitlin Clark is only in her second year in the WNBA, but she has arguably become as popular as the NBA legends he named. It does help that both James and Curry are confessed fans of the Fever point guard.