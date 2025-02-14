"She’s too unselfish" - Fans react to Magic Johnson's ex-teammate predicting Caitlin Clark to match Michael Jordan's feat

Caitlin Clark enters year two in the NBA with great expectations. The Indiana Fever superstar exceeded the hype last year with a stunning display on the court, leading the league in assists at 8.4 per game. Clark also led the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time in eight years with a 20-20 record despite a 1-9 start.

The former Iowa icon gaining a year's experience and improving steadily each game only elevates her chances of a gigantic sophomore leap. NBA legend and Magic Johnson's 'Showtime' Lakers teammate, Michael Cooper, believes Clark could enter Michael Jordan territory.

During an appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's "All The Smoke" podcast on Feb. 6, Cooper predicted Clark would average up to 35 points per contest.

“You’re really getting to see her explode," Cooper said. "I think she’s probably going to be the first wnba player to average about 34-35 a game. I think she got that kind of potential."

Michael Jordan had that kind of explosion at his peak. In his third and fourth seasons, the six-time NBA champion averaged 37.1 and 35.0 ppg, respectively. Jordan was only 23 and 24 at the time. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark is 23 in her sophomore season.

After Cooper's comments surfaced online, fans weighed in on his prediction. One fan believes it won't be possible as Clark is an unselfish player. Here's what the fan said:

"She’s too unselfish to average that amount but I respect the confidence. My prediction for this year: 24/5/12. There’s more shooters around her who can finish so she should set another assist record(s)."

Another added:

"I lean the other direction, she may become the first player to average 15 assists per game"

One fan tweeted:

One fan said it won't be possible because of Clark's star-studded team:

"I don't see her scoring that much, and I'm a huge fan. She could if she needed to, but with how the team is looking now, I see her having 25 pts / 12 ast / 6 reb type of line, and winning her first MVP pretty easily."

Another agreed, saying:

"She truly DOES"

Caitlin Clark's role on the new-look Fever could see her generate more assists

The Indiana Fever had a blockbuster offseason in which they added stars like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. Bonner averaged 15.0 ppg last season, while Howard scored 17.6 ppg. The Fever also re-signed their leading scorer, Kelsey Mitchell, who averaged 19.2 ppg. Aliyah Boston is another prominent scorer, with a 14.0 ppg average last season.

That makes it difficult for Caitlin Clark to take over the scoring burden offensively and limits her ability to score over 30 ppg. Clark can still improve on her scoring, which was 19.2 ppg last season, but it likely won't be significant, considering the talent influx.

The Fever started non-scorers like Lexie Hull and NaLyssa Smith with this core last year. If Indiana had a similar roster, expecting a huge jump from Clark scoring-wise would have been realistic. With so many other 10+ ppg scorers, Clark could set records, but with her playmaking and assists numbers, an area she was almost flawless in during her rookie year.

