"She went toe-to-toe with boys": Caitlin Clark's school teachers nostalgically raving about Fever star's competitive spirit resurface

Caitlin Clark has made a name for herself through hard work and the competitive spirit that she displayed throughout her college career and then in her rookie season in the WNBA.

Clark's school teachers once got nostalgic while reminiscing about the Indiana Fever star and her competitive spirit. On Thursday, a Clark fan posted an old video of the Fever star's teachers talking about her.

In the video, the Rookie of the Year's teacher could be heard talking about how the Fever star would not back down from going against boys in her schooling years.

"It is funny when she is interviewed, it is like seeing the Caitlin that we knew she was in our halls," Clark's elementary school teacher said.

"She just went toe-to-toe with all the boys like it didn't matter who she was playing against and what she was doing by their academic or outside of recess," another one of Clark's teacher added.

Another one of Caitlin Clark's teachers stepped up and told a story. She said that when the Fever star visited her school, she told her that she could visualize Clark from the fourth grade because of the facial expressions she gave while giving interviews.

The Indiana Fever star attended the St. Francis of Assisi parochial school in West Des Moines from kindergarten to the eighth grade before moving on to the Dowling Catholic High School. After that, she joined the University of Iowa and gradually climbed her way to stardom.

Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White shares insights into the Fever star's off-season developments

The new WNBA season will soon be here and the fans and players alike are busy prepping up for it. Caitlin Clark had an incredible rookie season with the Fever where she bagged the Rookie of the Year honor, led the league in season's assists and led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Fever superstar will have more expectations riding on her back going into the new season. Coach Stephanie White talked with The Athletic on Tuesday where she gave the fans an insight on Clark's offseason progress.

"She is stronger, first and foremost,” White said. “She’s got a lot of self-awareness. She figured out right away that 'I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much.' She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things."

White also highlighted that Caitlin Clark is working on her efficiency and focusing on reducing her turnover rate. The Rookie of the Year's one major flaw has been her turnover rate, which has brought a load of criticism her way.

Last season, Clark averaged 5.6 turnovers per game and reducing them is the best choice for her and her team.

