"She won’t be in the WNBA in a few years": Fans show no mercy as Angel Reese gets brutally shut down by Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate

Angel Reese had a tough outing during the Chicago Sky’s 97–92 win over the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The Sky forward struggled to find her rhythm offensively for most of the game as the Wings executed their defensive game plan against her to near perfection. Leading the charge was Caitlin Clark’s former Indiana Fever teammate, NaLyssa Smith, who took on the challenge of guarding Reese with intensity and focus.

Ad

One standout moment came when Smith shadowed Reese from the 3-point line all the way to the paint, maintaining strong defensive positioning. As Reese went up for a layup, Smith delivered a powerful block, shutting down the Sky star with elite defensive effort. Smith’s energy and enthusiasm following the play made it clear just how much the stop meant.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The clip of Smith’s defensive stand quickly went viral on social media, with fans wasting no time in reacting. Netizens were ruthless in their criticism of Reese, flooding timelines with candid takes and calling out her underwhelming performance.

A user said:

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy NaLyssa Smith is a horrible defender. Angel Reese getting blocked by her is going to go viral.

Ad

Another user said:

MaverickSZN 🇦🇺 @Maverick_SZN You can see it with Reese that she won’t be in the WNBA in a few years. Doesn’t have the mindset for the league

Ad

A fan sarcastically commented:

EAZY @eazy__ She got the deepest bag in the W right now

Ad

Another fan commented:

America’s Hulk @AmericasHulk If she didn't get credit for rebounding all of her own bricks, she would be under double digits on rebounds.

Ad

A fan wrote:

Garbage Job Lane @JobLaneUSA How many times has she been blocked this year? She gotta be on record pace.

Ad

Another fan wrote:

🥸Treyvon💢 @Treyv0n__ She’s always going down and dribbles the ball again whenever she’s going for a layup like why does she do that?😭😭😭

Ad

Chicago Sky end four-game losing skid, record first win of the season

Although Angel Reese didn’t shine in her highly anticipated showdown against Paige Bueckers, the Chicago Sky still managed to pull off a hard-fought win. The victory was fueled by Kamilla Cardoso’s dominant all-around performance, with strong offensive contributions from Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Rebecca Allen.

Ad

Recognizing that Reese was struggling offensively, head coach Tyler Marsh limited her playing time to just 25 minutes. Despite going 0-for-4 through the first three quarters, Reese came through in the clutch, hitting two crucial shots in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win.

Reese narrowly missed out on another double-digit rebound game, falling just one board short. However, her playmaking stood out as she recorded six points, five assists and only two turnovers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More