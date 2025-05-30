  • home icon
  • "She won’t be in the WNBA in a few years": Fans show no mercy as Angel Reese gets brutally shut down by Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 30, 2025 02:45 GMT
WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
"She won’t be in the WNBA in a few years": Fans show no mercy as Angel Reese gets brutally shut down by Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese had a tough outing during the Chicago Sky’s 97–92 win over the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The Sky forward struggled to find her rhythm offensively for most of the game as the Wings executed their defensive game plan against her to near perfection. Leading the charge was Caitlin Clark’s former Indiana Fever teammate, NaLyssa Smith, who took on the challenge of guarding Reese with intensity and focus.

One standout moment came when Smith shadowed Reese from the 3-point line all the way to the paint, maintaining strong defensive positioning. As Reese went up for a layup, Smith delivered a powerful block, shutting down the Sky star with elite defensive effort. Smith’s energy and enthusiasm following the play made it clear just how much the stop meant.

The clip of Smith’s defensive stand quickly went viral on social media, with fans wasting no time in reacting. Netizens were ruthless in their criticism of Reese, flooding timelines with candid takes and calling out her underwhelming performance.

A user said:

Another user said:

A fan sarcastically commented:

Another fan commented:

A fan wrote:

Another fan wrote:

Chicago Sky end four-game losing skid, record first win of the season

Although Angel Reese didn’t shine in her highly anticipated showdown against Paige Bueckers, the Chicago Sky still managed to pull off a hard-fought win. The victory was fueled by Kamilla Cardoso’s dominant all-around performance, with strong offensive contributions from Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Rebecca Allen.

Recognizing that Reese was struggling offensively, head coach Tyler Marsh limited her playing time to just 25 minutes. Despite going 0-for-4 through the first three quarters, Reese came through in the clutch, hitting two crucial shots in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win.

Reese narrowly missed out on another double-digit rebound game, falling just one board short. However, her playmaking stood out as she recorded six points, five assists and only two turnovers.

Edited by Atishay Jain
