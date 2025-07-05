“She y’all eat”: Gilbert Arenas gives WNBA players brutal reality check over Caitlin Clark ‘disrespect’ with Michael Jordan example

Gilbert Arenas gave the WNBA player a reality check over their Caitlin Clark 'disrespect' with a smart Michael Jordan example. On Wednesday's episode of the "Gil's Arena" podcast, the crew reacted and expressed their thoughts on the Bucks waiving Damian Lillard, the WNBA All-Star voting, and more.

During one segment of the episode, the crew discussed Caitlin Clark ranking 9th in player votes as opposed to her 3rd rank in media voting and first rank in fan voting. Gilbert Arenas remarked that the WNBA players have disrespected the Fever star guard by ranking her 9th and went on to give them a reality check by using Michael Jordan as an example.

The former Warriors player started his statement by reminding the players that without Clark on the court, the WNBA ratings dropped and were similar to how it was before the Fever guard's arrival.

"She, y'all eat," Arenas said (Timestamp: 2:40:30). "This is what you wanted. This is what you needed. We are not watching you for your talent. Someone came in that everybody wants to watch, kids and everybody. Now, we can see your talents."

Earlier, the former Warriors player explained Clark's role in the WNBA by comparing her to one of the greatest of all time. He said that Michael Jordan was responsible for bringing big TV deals to the NBA, which in turn led to an increase in every other player's income.

He advised the other WNBA players not to beat up Clark, as it would only get them unnecessary hate. Lastly, he suggested the women players enjoy the growth the Fever guard has brought to the game and do their jobs.

Gilbert Arenas bundles Caitlin Clark with LeBron James and Steph Curry as the big superstars in pro basketball

Gilbert Arena bundled Caitlin Clark alongside LeBron James and Steph Curry as the only big basketball superstars in their respective leagues. Arenas made this statement on the June 20 episode of "Gil's Arena" podcast.

During one segment, co-host Josiah Johnson asked Arenas to name his top three players in the NBA and the WNBA and the former player named Clark without any hesitation.

"Curry, LeBron and Caitlin Clark," He said. "The definition of a superstar has nothing to do with your team’s success. They don’t give no fu–s about 70 wins, that’s your team."

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that Caitlin Clark has played a crucial role in the WNBA's meteoric rise in the past two years. However, she has been away from the hardwood for four straight games due to a left groin injury.

