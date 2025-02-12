"She's very goofy" - Cameron Brink drops one name for WNBA’s version of Taylor Swift

The arrival of Cameron Brink and other big stars like Caitlin Clark has been a big welcome sign for the WNBA. Unlike the silence surrounding the WNBA during the offseason, fans are learning more about players through podcasts and the Unrivaled basketball that kicked off earlier this year.

Cameron Brink started her podcast "Straight To Cam" in January with her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee. In a segment of the podcast's third episode on Tuesday, they discussed Taylor Swift and all-hyped her up during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Moments later, when Sydel asked Cameron Brink to name a player in the WNBA who had the Swift vibe, the LA Sparks star's answer wasn't too surprising.

"I would actually say Natasha Cloud. She is the nicest," Cameron brink said. (23:07 onwards).

"I remember one of my first going out after a game was with her. She was fun, she was so nice. She is always hyping people up. She is very goofy. She is been like the coolest." (23:26 onwards)

Natasha Cloud is known for her goofy personality in the locker room. Earlier this month, she was traded to the Connecticut Sun from the Phoenix Mercury.

Godsisters Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry discuss Kanye West and Bianca Censori's dress controversy

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made headlines upon their arrival at the 2025 Grammys. Before they entered the Crypto.com arena for the Grammy Awards, Censori dropped her fur jacket, revealing a fully transparent cloth underneath.

The picture went viral on the internet. It was later revealed that the dress was designed by West himself and allegedly forced his wife to create controversy by dropping her fur coat after she turned with the cameramen behind her.

WNBA star Cameron Brink and her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee also had their opinion on the big stunt pulled by the rapper. For the LA Sparks player, the incident left her worried.

"It worries me," Brink said.

Sydel spoke in length about the incident and said that while he understood that Kanye West was trying to show that he had missed details.

"My one thing about that is that it lacked some dimension," Sydel said. (12:10 onwards) "I needed a landing strip or a little bush or something. It was just flat."

"I don't see the art," she continued. "I'm assuming he is like 'oh it's art' like women's body is art...For him to be like this creative mind and he didn't even think of a bush...sorry it's falling flat for me."

West is now swirled in another controversy. A woman who had previously worked for him had filed a lawsuit against the rapper for his antisemitism remarks. Shopify has also shut down Kanye West's brand Yeezy after he tried selling swastika T-shirts.

