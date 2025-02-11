Steph Curry’s sister-in-law Callie Curry reacts with 1-word to Kanye West’s Yeezy brand shutting down

Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry reacted to Shopify shutting down Kanye West's YEEZY brand's domain on its website on Tuesday. The decision from the commerce platform came after the American rapper tried to sell antisemitic swastika T-shirts, violating the company's policy.

Seth Curry's wife, Callie, appreciated the action by Shopify on Instagram. Ecstatic with the news, Callie reposted a post by @hypebeast and captioned the post with a one-word reaction.

"finally," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@calliecurry]

Kanye West's Yeezy had used Shopify for online transactions by buyers.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify,” Shopify told Variety.

West had appeared in a commercial that was aired on Fox during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. He was advertising his Yeezy's website. After the commercial aired, the only product that Yeezy was selling was a swastika T-shirt.

According to the report by Variety, West has also been sued by a woman who worked as a marketing staffer under him. According to the court filing, the woman alleged that West called her ugly and followed his remark by firing her. He also sent her a "Hail Hitler" text message later.

Another part of the lawsuit also says that the American rapper sent his workers a message declaring himself a "Nazi," followed by "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler." Even last year, several of West's employees alleged that West constantly displayed antisemitic behavior.

This is not the first time that Kanye West has come under fire. According to Variety, West's X handle was previously taken down after he made a series of controversial comments. He has expressed his love for the Nazi party and Hitler. However, when Elon Musk took over X, he again became an active user.

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry reacts to son's bonding with father Damion Lee

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee is pregnant with her third child. Her husband, Damion Lee, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, has been helping Sydel share parental responsibility.

On Tuesday on Instagram, Lee posted a picture of him and his son Daxon holding each other's hands while rocking the same T-shirt. Sydel was emotional watching a wholesome moment between father and son.

She reposted the post on her IG story with a wholesome caption.

"Daddy son date," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

Sydel Lee is the only sister of Steph Curry and Seth Curry. She is the youngest of her siblings. Sydel has two children with Lee and recently revealed that she was going to welcome her third child with her husband, who was once a teammate with Steph Curry.

