Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry, $110,000,000 NBA legend & more show love to Josh Allen on NFL MVP crown

Steph Curry's sister-in-law, Callie Curry, and NBA legend, Vince Carter, were among many who showered love on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his NFL MVP win on Thursday. Callie and Carter, who has a net worth of $110 million per CelebrityNetWorth, took to Instagram to reshare a post on their stories highlighting Allen's MVP honor.

Callie Curry showers love for Allen's NFL MVP win (Image: @calliecurry IG)

Vince Carter showers love for Allen's NFL MVP win (Image: @mrvincecarter15 IG)

Moreover, various other basketball celebrities, including Cameron Brink, Iman Shumpert's ex Kayla Nicole, Mark Cuban's son Jake Cuban and Ashley Nicole Moss, expressed appreciation for Allen's first NFL MVP win by liking various Instagram posts related to the same.

Josh Allen led the Bills to a 13-4 record and a fifth consecutive AFC East title while recording some of the best stats of his seven-year career. The Bills quarterback received 27 first-place votes for the honor compared to Lamar Jackson's 23 in the voting to deny the Baltimore Ravens quarterback a second consecutive MVP award.

Since being selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL draft, Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He previously concluded as runner-up in the 2020 and 2022 MVP voting.

Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry left heartbroken after Bills' championship loss

Steph Curry's sister-in-law, Callie Curry, was left heartbroken after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC conference championship game on Jan. 26. Callie took to Instagram to share her reaction to the Bills' 29-32 loss after they put on a good fight against one of the league's favorites.

"actually heartbroken go bills," Callie captioned her IG story.

Callie Curry left heartbroken after Bills' championship loss (Image: @calliecurry IG)

It was the fourth time in five years that the Bills' postseason run was halted by the Chiefs. Kansas City will look to secure a three-peat as it faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Callie Curry is the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers and is married to Seth Curry, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets. The couple tied the knot in September 2019 and have three children together - their daughter Carter (6) and their sons Cash (3) and Cruz (1).

While surrounded by basketball players, Steph Curry's sister-in-law pursued a career in volleyball. She played on the University of Florida's volleyball team before playing professionally in Puerto Rico.

