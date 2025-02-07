"Called Michael Jordan a Nazi": Fans stunned as Kanye West connects 6x NBA champ's jersey numbers to Adolf Hitler's symbol 

Michael Jordan has been compared to many things throughout his career as an NBA player and businessman, but fans were shocked when Kanye West added a new one to the list. In a flurry of tweets sent out on Friday morning, the rapper mentioned Jordan's jersey numbers when talking about Adolf Hitler on X.

Fans were caught off guard by West's tweets, displaying varying levels of confusion and disdain on his post. West has been a provocative figure in pop culture throughout his career and has gotten in trouble for negative posts in the past, most notably antisemitic ones similar to these.

West's inclusion of Michael Jordan in his posts was surprising to fans. West made a claim that Jordan's jersey numbers had something to do with the symbol used by Nazis. Specifically, West posted a picture of Jordan's #45 jersey being crossed out could be interpreted in that way.

Fans had mixed reactions to this post, but the prevailing reaction was humorous, as most interpreted the posts as impulsive attention grabs from West, who himself said that he came up with the ideas for the posts when he was in the shower.

Fans responded to West's posts in fervor, saying:

"CALLED JORDAN A NAZI LMAOOOOO" one fan joked.

"I need what you're taking right now," another fan commented.

"Homie cooked this up in the shower? 🤣 " a commenter asked.

"So we are essentially live streaming a mental breakdown. Cool. Friday Vibes I suppose. #zelena you watching this?" another fan said.

"No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative," one fan summarized.

This isn't the first time Kanye West has called out Michael Jordan

West and Michael Jordan have clashed in the past, specifically in 2015, where West called out Jordan's Nike shoes in his song "Facts" after he broke off his deal with the company in favor of Adidas. As a result, Jordan has refused to meet with Kanye West at all, leading the Grammy winner to continue to call out the NBA legend multiple times in his songs.

West's recent social media posts are the latest chapter in his apparent feud with Michael Jordan, and even though they might not have personal problems with one another, the conflict between them remains unresolved. West's dislike for Michael Jordan remains clear, with his post the latest chapter in their saga.

Jordan remains one of the most revered figures in NBA history as a six-time champion with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. He is also widely regarded as a successful businessman, operating as the face of the Jordan brand, one of the most profitable shoe lines in the world.

