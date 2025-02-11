Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee drops three-word reaction to son's adorable bonding moment with NBA father

Damion Lee hasn't been receiving a lot of playing time this season, but he has bigger fish to fry.

NBA players don't usually get to spend time with their children during the season, but the Phoenix Suns guard is making the most of every chance he has to hang out with his son, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee.

His wife, Sydel Curry, couldn't be more proud of her better half and she shared a clip of Lee and their son on her Instagram Story on Monday as they rocked matching outfits during their latest play date.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Daddy son date," Sydel wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Via Sydel Curry's IG (image credit: instagram/sydelcurrylee)

Sydel Curry and Damion Lee will welcome a baby boy

On Jan 27, Damion Lee and Sydell Curry shared a wholesome gender reveal clip on Instagram. The couple and their two children played a big game of tic-tac-toe. Curry was also surprised to know that they would welcome another baby boy.

"Honestly the most shocking game of tic-tac-toe! 🤗 I was convinced in my bonesss that this baby was the opposite of what it is, even bet on my own “mothers intuition” 😭 and what another surprise we got! Already feeling complete with our next Baby Lee 🤍 #genderreveal #babynumber3 #pregnancyafterivf," Curry captioned.

Curry and Lee have been together since the sharpshooting guard played for the Golden State Warriors. They relocated to Arizona when he joined the Phoenix Suns in 2022, but injuries and a stacked roster have prevented him from making the same impact he made during his days in the Bay Area.

Lee has only made 15 appearances for Mike Budenholzer's team this season, averaging 3.7 points and 0.5 assists per game on 33.3% shooting, including 20.0% from beyond the arc.

The Suns have struggled with 3-point shooting this season and they could give one of the best shooters on the team more opportunities as the campaign progresses to prove his worth and help them make the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback