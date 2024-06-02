"Side part shawty" - DiJonai Carrington flaunts her pregame outfit ahead of Sun vs Dream matchup in Atlanta

Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington is on pace to have her best season as a pro, but her talent is not the only thing she has been showing off. Before her team's clash against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, the fourth-year player showed off her looks on her Instagram Stories.

The guard-forward took a mirror selfie, flaunting her looks and highlighting her side-parted hairstyle for her followers to view and admire.

She added a caption to the photo which gave fans a glimpse of how she felt about her look:

"Side part shawty?"

DiJonai Carrington highlights her hairstyle (Image via DiJonai Carrington's Instagram)

Carrington and the Sun play their first game against Atlanta this year at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta Georgia as a part of the WNBA's in-season Commissioner's Cup.

Entering Sunday, the Sun were the only team left in the league that had yet to suffer a loss, and Carrington's improvement has been a huge help

DiJonai Carrington is establishing herself as a solid starter in the WNBA

The 2024 WNBA season represents plenty of growth for DiJonai Carrington as this is her first year as a fully-fledged starter as a professional.

She has started all seven games and has averaged 30.4 minutes per game. This is her first season in which she is on pace to average double-digit scoring (12.6 points per game) and has also shown tremendous improvement in rebounding.

This comes after a breakout 2023 season wherein she finished second in the Sixth Woman of the Year award behind Ayisha Clark.

However, her rise is not without its challenges. Her increased usage and heavy minutes have resulted in a drop in scoring efficiency as she is putting up her lowest shooting percentage since her rookie season in 2021.

That year, she finished the season with a 32.9% shooting clip, including 14.3% from beyond the arc. She raised her field-goal percentage above 40% in her third and fourth seasons, but she has only shot 37.8%, including an abysmal 1-for-13 shooting clip from downtown, this season.

With an increase in her usage, a drop-off in her shooting is not a huge surprise. A player's development will not always be on an upward trend, but Carrington is young and should be able to find a way to become a better scorer as she becomes more acclimated to being one of her squad's main options.

