Skip Bayless questions if Caitlin Clark has the 'dog' in her: "If you are her or she, you get it home" 

Caitlin Clark, the rookie superstar from the University of Iowa, is making a name for herself in the WNBA. Fans have been wowed by her glittering plays and overwhelming personality on screen.

However, Skip Bayless took a jab at Clark on his show, "Undisputed," wondering if she has the "dog" mentality tabbed with incoming star Angel Reese — the word "dog" used for a player's competitive passion and/or ability to come up clutch results.

Bayless' remarks came Monday after a close game between Clark's Indiana Fever and Reese's Chicago Sky. Clark started red hot with two early 3-pointers, but Reese was clutch late, leading the Sky to a wild, 88-87 comeback win on Sunday.

Trending

"You got to have that killer mentality in those last two-three minutes," Bayless said. "Caitlyn, I don't know if she has that dog in her. I know she's got talent. I know she's got distant shooting talent. And I know she definitely has a gift for passing the basketball.

"But I don't know if she has that dog in her because I start to wonder. I know it's extremely early, but I'm just saying I start to wonder when I see what I saw yesterday."

Expand Tweet

The WNBA rookie is a spectacle on the floor, leading the Fever in scoring and thrilling fans with smooth long-range shooting en route to a 17-point night and dishing out a career-high 13 assists on Sunday. Her time at Iowa has given evidence she can apply her game under pressure.

This isn't the first time Bayless has used his platform to stir the pot. Many fans and analysts consider his takes sensationalized for entertainment purposes. But his comments raised a valid concern for young Indiana phenom Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark responds to 'rivalry' talk with Angel Reese

Following the win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, Caitlin Clark was asked about competing against Angel Reese on Sunday, and what that "rivalry" means to her. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft scoffed at the notion.

“I'm pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you," Clark said. “Like, to us it's just a game of basketball.”

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been painted as rivals from their first exposure on the WNBA stage, with a string of dustups during games helping to create an image that is perhaps too easy for fans to believe. Still, both players have managed to steer clear of the conversation, often saying that it just comes with playing one of the best players in the game.