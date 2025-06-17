Skylar Diggins pinpoints aggressive mindset behind intangible Caitlin Clark company

This season, Skylar Diggins and Caitlin Clark stand alone as the two players who have scored the most points in double-doubles that include points and rebounds. Clark, for example, stands atop with the highest-scoring points and assists double-double with 27 points, while Diggins sits in third spot with a 20 points double-double.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Diggins explained how an aggressive mindset has helped her take her game to the next level:

“It’s about being aggressive, first and foremost. It’s about being aggressive and attacking defenses I think when you’re aggressive early, it opens up things for your teammates. Defenses have to shift and have to change.

"I’ve been in this league long enough to have seen different coverages. So we start to get into tendencies and stuff that’s deeper than just on the surface."

So far this season, Diggins is averaging 18.1 points and 6.1 assists per game with both figures being the third-highest of her professional career.

While the Storm are currently sitting in fifth place in the WNBA's power rankings, Diggins has impressed this season as she looks to lead Seattle to a deep playoff run following the team's first-round exit in last year's playoffs at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark flirts with triple-double in big comeback game against New York on Saturday

While Caitlin Clark currently has the highest-scoring double-double with points and assists this season thanks to her 26-point, 11-rebound outing on May 20, she nearly broke her own record on Saturday.

After missing five games with a quad strain sustained in the team's May 24 loss to the New York Liberty, Clark returned to action on Saturday for a highly anticipated rematch with the 2024 champs.

Over 31 minutes of play, Caitlin Clark logged an efficient 32 points on 55.0% shooting from the field while adding eight rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and two blocks to the team's box score total.

Her play ended up leading the Fever to a 102-88 win, marking the first loss of the season for the Liberty.

While Clark Fever will be back in action again Tuesday night when they host the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, the 2024 Rookie of the Year will collide with Skylar Diggins and the Storm next Tuesday on June 24.

The game will mark the first of three games that these two teams will play this season, with a second meeting scheduled for Aug. 3, and the final regular-season meeting scheduled for Aug. 26.

