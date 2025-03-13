Skylar Diggins-Smith drops 3-word reaction after receiving wholesome message from grandmother after emotional moment

Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith was celebrated by her Lunar Owls teammates for her contribution to the team during the game against Mist BC. Her grandmother took this moment as an opportunity to send a message of support and appreciation, which Diggins-Smith warmly acknowledged.

Lunar Owls BC ended regular season play with the best record of 13-1, earning them the top seed in the playoffs. The team shared videos of its post-game celebration after their last regular-season win, on Instagram. In one of the videos, Diggins-Smith was feted with the team's 'Hootie Hoo' chain as she was adjudged the best player of the game.

The guard was visibly emotional in the video, and hoops fans on Instagram reacted to the moment in the comments section. Diggins-Smith's grandmother, Pauline Diggins also commented on the post and wrote:

"❤️🔥 HOOTIE HOO 🔥🦉 THE TEAMWORK and CHEMISTRY of the OWLS is off the hook. Excellent games and so much fun to watch!❤️🔥🦉"

The six-time WNBA All-Star had a three-word response to her grandmother's comment:

"Love you Grannie!" she wrote.

Messages of love and support.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has been playing at a high level for the Lunar Owls at Unrivaled. She played in all 14 of their regular-season games and finished as the team's third-leading scorer with 17.9 points per game, behind only Napheesa Collier (25.7 ppg) and Allisha Gray (19.1 points). The Seattle star also averaged a team-high 4.8 assists to go along with 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 14.5 minutes per game.

We're all investors, building something bigger than ourselves: Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Lunar Owls dribbles the ball against Chelsea Gray #12 of Rose - Source: Getty

When Skylar Diggins-Smith decided to be part of the Unrivaled Basketball League, she recognized its potential as a special tournament for women's professional basketball. One of 36 players picked to play in the inaugural season of the new 3-on-3 league, she shared her thoughts on the league in an interview with the fashion portal, Hypebae last month.

"It's been amazing to see the support system in place; you get to see the incredible work ethic, the in-depth analysis of basketball and most importantly, work with the women who play a leading role in driving its progress," the guard said.

"We're all investors, building something bigger than ourselves," she added. "Each of us has a stake in this league, which makes every decision, game and moment matter that much."

Unrivaled was co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. It was designed to provide a viable option for women professional players to showcase their talent in the USA during the offseason while earning a solid paycheck.

