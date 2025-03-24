"Smell bs from a mile away": A'ja Wilson's friend Michael McManus calls out fake support in cryptic IG message after suspension on Twitter

On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, called out fake support on his Instagram story. Sharing a cryptic post, the dancer and artist posted a lengthy note on his handle. Wilson has been under scrutiny for her friendship with McManus, who is a controversial figure on the internet for his alleged derogatory posts.

In the story, the contemporary dancer expressed his views on people as he wrote:

"I am 'young' but I can smell bs from a mile away. I know when people's intentions are not pure. I know when people's prayers are quiet curses. I know when people's congratulations aren't genuine. I've learned to be even. I've learned to be warm and pleasant in all spaces but I refuse to play the game.

"We have to do our own work. We have to get comfortable sitting in our failures and insecurities so that they do not become a projection. Validation comes from you first."

Michael McManus on Instagram

This cryptic post comes in light of his suspension from X (formerly Twitter) after he apparently failed to stick to the community guidelines. Found to have violated the terms and conditions in his tweets, McManus then turned to Instagram to voice his opinion.

Michael McManus' Twitter account

A'ja Wilson photographed with friend Michael McManus during shoe launch despite his alleged abusive past

Michael McManus was present during A'ja Wilson's signature shoe launch in South Carolina on Feb. 4. Taking place at the Elison Building, the release marked a special day for Wilson, who launched her first signature shoe, the "A'One," with Nike.

In a post shared on his Instagram on March 17, McManus attended the event and was seen posing alongside Wilson. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message expressing his admiration for the reigning WNBA MVP, who was smiling and posing with him.

"Air Force A’Ones🙃🥰," he wrote.

A'ja Wilson has been under huge scrutiny for her association with McManus as he continues to be a polarizing figure online. The dancer/artist has been accused of cyberbullying and has previously been arrested for assaulting a student in Blenheim.

According to a report from HeraldAdvocate, McManus was arrested in 2021 for punching a student in the chest when working as a dance instructor at Marlboro County School District. The dancer was reportedly charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery after this incident.

