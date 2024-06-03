"So Caitlin Clark is your real momma?" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese referring to Teresa Weatherspoon as 'second momma'

Angel Reese's social media posts usually draw plenty of comments from fans whenever she shows up online. That was the case on Monday when Reese raved about Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon on X.

"having a coach that is like your second momma is TOP TIER! 😇," the No. 7 pick tweeted.

The comment opened the door for a lot of fans to say anything about her. Some sent her positive messages while others didn't hesitate to name Caitlin Clark in the comments.

A couple of them asked if Clark was Reese's real mother.

"So Caitlin Clark is your real momma?" this fan wrote.

"Is Caitlin Clark your first momma," another fan asked.

Somebody else said her style of basketball was boring, contrary to Caitlin Clark's.

"Your style of basketball is boring. CC’s isn’t. End of story," this person said.

Others had some more positive comments, cheering Reese up in a variety of ways.

"Ignore the hate. Keep hooping," one fan tweeted.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are having a rocky start to the season, going 3-4 following a 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. The team was involved in controversial situations during and after the game, especially with Chennedy Carter pushing Caitlin Clark in the back.

They have a big challenge on Tuesday night when they host the New York Liberty, one of the league's best teams. Reese and company will try to replicate what they did a couple of weeks ago and upset the New Yorkers again.

Angel Reese posts heartfelt message to Chicago Sky fans

Not only Teresa Weatherspoon is getting kind words from Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky fanbase has welcomed the big woman with open arms, and she's reciprocated that love.

Following the Fever game, Reese sent a strong message about her new fans on X.

"I love me some chicago like they show me soooo much love," Reese wrote.

Reese, a rookie from LSU, has made a notable impact on the WNBA during the first three weeks of competition. She's been involved in controversy but also positive and historical moments.

The league is in good hands with Reese, Caitlin Clark and company.