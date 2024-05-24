Angel Reese joins elite company, becomes 13th player ever to complete unique stat line

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese played her third WNBA game on Thursday and made history with her latest showing against the New York Liberty. The No. 7 overall pick has made an instant impact on her new team, joining an elite group with her stats.

Twitter account @trendyhoopstars tweeted that Reese became the 13th rookie to score 35+ points and grab 25+ rebounds in the first three WNBA games.

With the 13 points and nine rebounds she recorded against the Liberty, Reese has 36 points and 26 rebounds in three games.

Expand Tweet

These numbers allow her to join A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Chamique Holdsclaw, Cheryl Ford, Elizabeth Cambage, Lisa Leslie, NaLyssa Smith, Natalie Williams, Rebekkah Brunson, Tina Charles and Yolanda Griffith.

Perhaps her numbers aren't as spectacular as others, but Angel Reese is surely making an impact on the Sky. Her team boasts a 2-1 record, ranking sixth in the standings, 1.5 games away from the No. 1 spot. Coincidentally, the Sky's next game is against the Connecticut Sun, the first seed in the league and the only remaining unbeaten team.

This will be another good opportunity for Reese and her team to prove themselves against the league's elite.

Angel Reese calls her WNBA salary a 'bonus'

Angel Reese is part of the new generation of players that can take the WNBA to new heights. The former LSU star is one of the most famous faces in the competition this season, even though she's a rookie.

Despite being one of the most hyped prospects in WNBA history, she is getting more money from endorsements than she's getting from her salary. Reese is thankful for this and considers her WNBA payment a 'bonus,' given that she didn't make salary money in college.

"I wasn't paid in college, so that check that I do get here [in the WNBA] is a bonus. I mean, being able to play for four to five months and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I'm doing, I think it's a plus for me," Reese told ESPN today.

Outside the controversy she generated in recent hours, Reese is doing everything she can to get paid and make the WNBA a better place for her colleagues.