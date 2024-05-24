"That check I get here is a bonus": Angel Reese shrugs off concerns about WNBA salary

Angel Reese has shared her honest thoughts on her WNBA salary. It's not a secret that salaries in this league are nothing compared to the NBA, but every year, players have the chance to earn more money.

Considering that she's a famous name outside of basketball, Reese hasn't had issues finding sponsors and signing lucrative deals. When talking about her salary in the league, she labeled it as a 'bonus.'

"I wasn't paid in college, so that check that I do get here [in the WNBA] is a bonus. I mean, being able to play for four to five months and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I'm doing, I think it's a plus for me," Reese told ESPN today.

"I play the game I love not for the money. I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball and now that I'm a pro, I can be able to continue to work with these brands long term. I think it's something people don't really realize," she added.

Expand Tweet

She also explained that she's getting more deals as a pro since she couldn't do certain things in college. Angel Reese is one of the most popular prospects in this year's draft class and her off-court activities confirm that her fame is transcending the WNBA.

According to Spotrac, Reese signed a four-year, $324,383 deal as the No. 7 overall pick, but it's clear she's making much more with her side gigs. Fans have realized that she's pretty busy on a daily basis, making big money moves.

Angel Reese takes a big shot at Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese has become the woman of the hour in the WNBA after she took a big shot at Caitlin Clark following the Chicago Sky's second win of the season. The Sky defeated the New York Liberty on Thursday, with Reese scoring 13 points.

After the match was over, she sent a message to fellow rookie Caitlin Clark, who is yet to win her first WNBA game.

"And that's on getting a WIN in a packed area, not just cause of one player on our charter flight.#SKYTOWN," Reese wrote.

This was also seen as a response to Charles Barkley's comments about Clark's colleagues and the way they've guarded the young star. Either way, several people disagreed with these remarks, but Angel Reese doesn't seem to be changing her stance anytime soon.

The Sky got a huge win against a title contender as visitors, sending a message to the rest of the league.