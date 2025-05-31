“So fun!!!!” - Caitlin Clark reacts to collaboration with Dude Perfect 

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has established herself as a reliable shooter from behind the 3-point line. While she's already showcased her deep range in the WNBA, the 2024 Rookie of the Year also decided to show off her sweet shooting by hitting trick shots.

Ad

Clark collaborated with the YouTube channel "Dude Perfect," which is known for making trick shots, in a video titled "50 Ways to Make a 3 Pointer." Some behind-the-scenes photos were shared on Instagram by the video's sponsor, Gainbridge.

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark went on to share how she felt while doing the shoot in the post's comment section.

"So fun!!!!" Clark commented.

Caitlin Clark reacts to video shoot with Dude Perfect (Credits: @gainbridgesport/Instagram)

The 15-minute-long video featuring the Fever star was posted to Dude Perfect's YouTube channel on Saturday.

Ad

True to its name, the video featured different ways to hit a shot from 3-point range, from normal shots to outlandish ones. Some ridiculous ways included shooting one from a helicopter, while hanging upside down and with the use of explosives to launch the ball into the basket.

Ad

Also read: "She’s not a Caitlin hater": Fans react as Angel Reese's $620,000 ex-teammate shares heartfelt moment with Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever are still winless since Caitlin Clark's injury

The Indiana Fever announced on Monday (May 26) that Caitlin Clark was dealing with a left quadriceps strain. She is expected to miss at least two weeks as a result of the injury.

Ad

Before she was sidelined, Indiana was sitting right at the .500 mark at 2-2. Since then, the Fever have yet to win a game. So far, Indiana has played two games without the second-year guard, and they have not fared well. They've lost both games, causing their record to dip to 2-4.

The first game they played without Clark was on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. After Indiana finished the first quarter with the lead, Washington wrestled control from them in the second quarter. The Fever tried to hang on in the second half but ultimately lost 83-77. Veteran DeWanna Bonner led the team in scoring by dropping 21 points off the bench.

Ad

Their second loss was a tight one against the Connecticut Sun on Friday. The Fever hung on until the end, but the Sun prevailed 85-83 behind Marina Mabrey's 26-point performance. That game also ended up being the Sun's first win of the year after starting the season with five straight losses.

Caitlin Clark's absence has left the Fever without a playmaker. In the loss against the Mystics, no one dished out more than four assists. Then, against the Sun, Aliyah Boston had to step up and set others up by finishing with eight assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More