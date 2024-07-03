"So many people doubted me": Angel Reese sheds tears after making 2024 WNBA All-Star team

Following Chicago Sky’s 85-77 win versus the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, Angel Reese learned she was named a WNBA All-Star for the first time in her career. The 22-year-old was in tears, as she reflected on her journey from collegiate basketball to the league.

Reese has made history in only her rookie season. On Tuesday, she notched her 11th straight double-double game, stretching the record for most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie.

The forward, who was picked seventh overall by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft, got emotional upon hearing the news of her All-Star selection. She said (via The Athletic's X handle):

“I’m just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate and I wouldn’t be the player that I was in college or better or would be worse or wouldn’t be where I am right now. But I trusted the process and I believed."

Reese also thanked her teammates and coaches for trusting her throughout the first half of the season, which saw them score seven wins in 18 games.

“It’s just a blessing. I can’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough for believing in me and trusting me. I know all of them are gonna come to Phoenix and support me. I’m really happy right now,” she added.

Angel Reese is only the second rookie after Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark to be named to the 2024 WNBA All-Star team. This marks the first time since 2014 that two rookies made an All-Star roster.

Reese and Clark have been the biggest rivalry in women’s basketball over the past two years, bringing their on-court rift from college basketball to the WNBA when they were drafted in April this year. Reese finished fifth in fan votes, while Clark topped all WNBA players.

Now, they will grace an All-Star weekend as teammates for the Team WNBA, playing against the Olympic-bound Team USA. The starters for both squads will be determined by the All-Star team's coaching staff.

Angel Reese shares inspirational message after being named to the All-Star team

In reflection of her journey from being a rookie to a WNBA All-Star this season, Angel Reese jumped on social to offer motivation.

“Write your own story. Prove yourself right before others. Do you. Be you. Don’t care what anybody say or has to think. Be who you are & everything will fall in place! #BLESSED,” she wrote in a post on X.

Angel Reese averages 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season, following her 12-point, 19-rebound performance versus the Dream. She has also been the focal point of the Sky’s rebounding success, as the team is ranked fourth in second-chance points this season.

