  "So proud of you": Caitlin Clark showered with immense love by Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, Kate Martin and others as 'amazing things' beckon

"So proud of you": Caitlin Clark showered with immense love by Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, Kate Martin and others as 'amazing things' beckon

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 28, 2025 02:46 GMT
Caitlin Clark showered with immense love by Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, Kate Martin and others as 'amazing things' beckon

Caitlin Clark shared her excitement for “amazing things to come” in an Instagram post on Wednesday, a day after Nike officially unveiled her personal logo. The design features two C’s interlocking like a Venn diagram, with a third C visible in the overlap.

Clark posted photos taken at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, the same day the Indiana Fever hosted the Seattle Storm and her logo was revealed. In the shots, she sported clothing and accessories marked with her new logo, including pants, a chain and a necklace, while expressing her excitement for what lies ahead.

Her Fever teammates and friends filled the comments section with messages of love and playful banter.

also-read-trending Trending
“So proud of you ❤️,” Lexie Hull commented.

Sophie Cunningham chimed in jokingly, asking Clark for one of her necklaces in the name of “support.”

“I’d like one of those necklaces cause I’d like to support you. More of a diamonds on my neck type support than a cotton t kinda girl,” Cunningham commented.

The Indiana Fever’s official account dropped two clapping emojis.

Comments on Clark's IG post

Clark’s former Iowa teammates also joined in, with Jada Gyamfi writing in two separate comments: “Sexy beast” and “Love you so much.”

Kate Martin added:

“So pretttttty.”
Comments on Clark's IG post

Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s return

Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a right groin injury, and her comeback is expected to play a major role in the Fever’s playoff push. Still, the team is proceeding cautiously, easing her back through light practice sessions and mostly non-contact drills.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, Fever head coach Stephanie White said she’s looking for Clark to increase her practice intensity before making a return to game action.

"I want to see her in practice, live in practice," White said (per Indy Star).
"Want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression.

The Fever have six games left on the schedule, including crucial contests against the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury, two teams they could end up facing in the opening round of the postseason.

