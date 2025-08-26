  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark Logo Easter Eggs: Breakdown of all the major details that you may have missed

Caitlin Clark Logo Easter Eggs: Breakdown of all the major details that you may have missed

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 26, 2025
Caitlin Clark Logo Easter Eggs: Breakdown of all the major details
Caitlin Clark Logo Easter Eggs: Breakdown of all the major details (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/caitlinclark22)

Caitlin Clark made headlines on Monday after she revealed the logo of her much-anticipated signature sneaker line. She and Nike released a teaser video for it, creating a buzz in the WNBA community.

Clark's teammates expressed their thoughts on the video, dropping comments on Fever guard's post. The clip has amassed over 100,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments on Instagram.

The teaser featured a skit where a truck passed through a dusty road. The driver switched the radio on, and the station played a program about Clark. The truck carried many billboards with Clark's new logo on them.

While many fans saw the video as a thematic way of announcing the logo, many missed the hidden easter eggs in it.

Hidden easter eggs in Caitlin Clark's logo reveal trailer

"Live on WNIK"

When the truck driver turned the radio on, the disc jockey named the show as "Sports Talk Radio" and revealed the station as "WNIK." While the names were fictional, "WNIK" may be Nike's inside nod to its women's product division.

The "W" stands for Women's, while the "NIK" are the first three words of the brand's name.

Eight billboards with the CC logo

In another shot, the truck carried eight billboards with Clark's logo on them. The number could be a hint at the possible release date for the anticipated sneaker line.

Eight months from August would be April 2026, and many consider it the perfect time to release Clark's sneakers. The WNBA would be in the offseason, but near the start of the new campaign.

The way Nike handled A'ja Wilson's signature sneaker release also supports the theory for Clark's to drop between April and May. Wilson's Nike A'Ones were released on May 6, right before the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

The Aces star was fully invested in promoting the sneakers as she took part in several campaigns and promotions before the start of the season. Fans can expect Nike to do things similarly to the A'Ones' release for the CC sneakers launch.

Giant billboard with a hoop is an homage to Caitlin Clark's shooting range

At the end of the teaser, a hoop was attached to a billboard with the CC logo on the truck. The hoop on a billboard could be Nike's throwback to the "This Was Never a Long Shot" campaign. The brand ran it in honor of Clark becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

It featured a similar presentation style. Additionally, the billboard and the hoop might also be Nike's homage to Clark's signature deep shooting abilities.

The Fever guard is known for her deep range, and has often made successful logo shots.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

