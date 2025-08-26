Caitlin Clark Logo Easter Eggs: Breakdown of all the major details that you may have missed

Caitlin Clark made headlines on Monday after she revealed the logo of her much-anticipated signature sneaker line. She and Nike released a teaser video for it, creating a buzz in the WNBA community.Clark's teammates expressed their thoughts on the video, dropping comments on Fever guard's post. The clip has amassed over 100,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe teaser featured a skit where a truck passed through a dusty road. The driver switched the radio on, and the station played a program about Clark. The truck carried many billboards with Clark's new logo on them.While many fans saw the video as a thematic way of announcing the logo, many missed the hidden easter eggs in it.Hidden easter eggs in Caitlin Clark's logo reveal trailer&quot;Live on WNIK&quot;When the truck driver turned the radio on, the disc jockey named the show as &quot;Sports Talk Radio&quot; and revealed the station as &quot;WNIK.&quot; While the names were fictional, &quot;WNIK&quot; may be Nike's inside nod to its women's product division.The &quot;W&quot; stands for Women's, while the &quot;NIK&quot; are the first three words of the brand's name.Eight billboards with the CC logoIn another shot, the truck carried eight billboards with Clark's logo on them. The number could be a hint at the possible release date for the anticipated sneaker line.Eight months from August would be April 2026, and many consider it the perfect time to release Clark's sneakers. The WNBA would be in the offseason, but near the start of the new campaign.The way Nike handled A'ja Wilson's signature sneaker release also supports the theory for Clark's to drop between April and May. Wilson's Nike A'Ones were released on May 6, right before the start of the 2025 WNBA season.The Aces star was fully invested in promoting the sneakers as she took part in several campaigns and promotions before the start of the season. Fans can expect Nike to do things similarly to the A'Ones' release for the CC sneakers launch.Giant billboard with a hoop is an homage to Caitlin Clark's shooting rangeAt the end of the teaser, a hoop was attached to a billboard with the CC logo on the truck. The hoop on a billboard could be Nike's throwback to the &quot;This Was Never a Long Shot&quot; campaign. The brand ran it in honor of Clark becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.It featured a similar presentation style. Additionally, the billboard and the hoop might also be Nike's homage to Clark's signature deep shooting abilities.The Fever guard is known for her deep range, and has often made successful logo shots.