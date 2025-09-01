"So unprofessional but what else is new": WNBA fans stunned as Fever vs Valkyries game delayed owing to clock malfunction

WNBA fans could not hold back their disappointment while watching the Indiana Fever’s game against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. The crowd became restless two minutes into the showdown after officials stopped the action due to shot clock problems. When the same issue returned thrice, the game had to be suspended for roughly 30 minutes.Fans quickly reacted to the unexpectedly long game stoppage:“This is so unprofessional but what else is new with this league?”correlation @nosyone4LINKthis is so unprofessional but what else is new with this leagueOne fan said:Manny, Moe &amp;amp; JackisOff @RobKutchLINKLeague is complete retardation!!Another fan added:Unbiased Sports Fan @unbiasedfan69_LINKHow long does it take to sync clocks? CmonOne more fan continued:ICEMAN 🧊🥶 CLEVELAND THIS IS FOR YOU @ZeroDarkTwenty7LINKThis league really cookedAnother fan reacted:CREWNECK @KicksandteeLINKCancel the game 😂The Chase Center, home of the Valkyries and the Golden State Warriors, reportedly has the most expensive tickets in the WNBA, particularly when they host the Fever. Fans could not believe everyone involved had to deal with a malfunctioning shot clock. Both teams struggled to find a rhythm due to the delays.Some of the players went to the locker room while technicians fixed the shot clock problems. A few remained on the court to keep warm by shooting. Some fans began booing the arena personnel for the delays.When action returned, Indiana led 3-2. Golden State steadily took control of the game and took a 25-14 advantage after the first quarter.Shot clock problem persists in WNBA game between Fever and ValkyriesJust when it seemed like the Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries could finally get on with their game, the shot clock malfunctioned again. With a little under two minutes in the second quarter, another stoppage happened to fix the same issue. The delay, which lasted for roughly 10 minutes, drew boos and whistles from the restless fans.Reporter Scott Agness summarized the interruptions after the second quarter delay:&quot;This is absurd in Golden State. Feel bad for the timer. Going on 90mins for the first half:&quot;5 clock stoppages. 3 timeouts. 1 review.&quot;Scott Agness @ScottAgnessLINKThis is absurd in Golden State. Feel bad for the timer. Going on 90mins for the first half: - 5 clock stoppages - 3 timeouts - 1 review Quite the stop-and-go feel for fans — and especially players.The first half mercifully ended after 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Valkyries adapted much better to the delays than the Fever. Behind 21 points, five rebounds and three assists combined from Janelle Salaun and Iliana Rupert, the home team led 44-32 at halftime. Veronica Burton gave her team some rhythm, delivering six points and eight assists.