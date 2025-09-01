  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "So unprofessional but what else is new": WNBA fans stunned as Fever vs Valkyries game delayed owing to clock malfunction

"So unprofessional but what else is new": WNBA fans stunned as Fever vs Valkyries game delayed owing to clock malfunction

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 01, 2025 02:26 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
"So unprofessional but what else is new": WNBA fans stunned as Fever vs Valkyries game delayed owing to clock malfunction. [photo: Imagn]

WNBA fans could not hold back their disappointment while watching the Indiana Fever’s game against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. The crowd became restless two minutes into the showdown after officials stopped the action due to shot clock problems. When the same issue returned thrice, the game had to be suspended for roughly 30 minutes.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans quickly reacted to the unexpectedly long game stoppage:

“This is so unprofessional but what else is new with this league?”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

The Chase Center, home of the Valkyries and the Golden State Warriors, reportedly has the most expensive tickets in the WNBA, particularly when they host the Fever. Fans could not believe everyone involved had to deal with a malfunctioning shot clock. Both teams struggled to find a rhythm due to the delays.

Some of the players went to the locker room while technicians fixed the shot clock problems. A few remained on the court to keep warm by shooting. Some fans began booing the arena personnel for the delays.

Ad

When action returned, Indiana led 3-2. Golden State steadily took control of the game and took a 25-14 advantage after the first quarter.

Shot clock problem persists in WNBA game between Fever and Valkyries

Just when it seemed like the Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries could finally get on with their game, the shot clock malfunctioned again. With a little under two minutes in the second quarter, another stoppage happened to fix the same issue. The delay, which lasted for roughly 10 minutes, drew boos and whistles from the restless fans.

Ad

Reporter Scott Agness summarized the interruptions after the second quarter delay:

"This is absurd in Golden State. Feel bad for the timer. Going on 90mins for the first half:
"5 clock stoppages. 3 timeouts. 1 review."
Ad

The first half mercifully ended after 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Valkyries adapted much better to the delays than the Fever. Behind 21 points, five rebounds and three assists combined from Janelle Salaun and Iliana Rupert, the home team led 44-32 at halftime. Veronica Burton gave her team some rhythm, delivering six points and eight assists.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications