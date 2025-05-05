"Sooo gorg" - Angel Reese drops heartfelt reaction to birthday selfie with friends

Angel Reese surrounded herself with her friends ahead of her special day. The Chicago Sky star's friends are already in party mode before Reese celebrates her 23rd birthday on May 6.

The WNBA star posted a series of posts on her social media from the early get-together for her birthday. She reposted a post from one of her best friends on her Instagram story.

"Girl world," the post read.

Angel Reese reposted the post with a wholesome message in the caption.

"I love my friends all soo gorggggg😍," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

In one of her previous IG stories, she shared a picture of a 2000s-themed cake in Barbie pink. The cake was decorated with 2000s signature flip phones and scary movies. The cake also had "Angel" text in golden color.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Reese had a promising start to her sophomore season. She scored a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first preseason game against Brazil's women's national team.

Twitch streamer Solluminati calls out Angel Reese haters

Angel Reese's fame has risen since she joined the WNBA, but she has also received hate both on and off the court. From choice of her outfit to her plays on the basketball court, calling out the Chicago Sky star has been a regular thing on social media.

During a recent live stream, Twitch streamer Solluminati posed some tough questions to people hating on the WNBA star. Defending Reese against '"trash" narratives, Solluminati said that people who don't know basketball would only call Reese a trash player.

"She gets so much hate," Solluminati said. "Why n***** don't like Angel Reese so much? What did she do? Why don’t grown men like her? She pretty asf, and she be balling. … You think Angel Reese is trash? Most n***** don’t do s*** but watch Twitch, just chill, jack off, eat a little bit of snacks. They don’t know nothing about real hooping."

"Y’all don’t pay attention to potential," he added. "[She] broke the rebounding record and did all types of s***, but y’all too focused on her missing layups."

While watching Reese's highlights from the Sky vs Brazil women's basketball team, the Twitch streamer also commended Reese's high IQ.

Reese has worked hard during this offseason and might be headed for a breakout year this season. She played alongside veterans like Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper and trained with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie during Unrivaled in Miami.

