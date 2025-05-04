"She gets soo much hate" - Twitch streamer Solluminati likens Angel Reese with LeBron James in fiery clapback at her critics

As big a fanbase Angel Reese has, it's difficult to deny that she also has had to deal with a lot of criticism, at times unfair, both on and off the court. The Chicago Sky star came out balling against the Brazil women's national team in her first preseason game from her sophomore year, but Reese didn't get a break on social media.

Amidst all the hate thrown her way, Twitch streamer Solluminati had Reese's back during a live streaming. In a video on X (formerly called Twitter), Solluminati was seen checking Reese's highlight from the Brazil vs Sky preseason game.

Solluminati fired back at people for hating the Sky star. She also added that people who don't like Reese weren't watching real basketball and were instead wasting their time watching Twitch and other useless things.

"She gets so much hate," Solluminati said. "Why n***** don't like Angel Reese so much? What did she do? Why don’t grown men like her? She pretty asf, and she be balling. … You think Angel Reese is trash?"

"Most n*ggas don’t do sh*t but watch Twitch, just chill, jack off, eat a little bit of snacks. They don’t know nothing about real hooping."

While watching Reese's highlight from the game, Solluminati remarked that Reese has a high IQ with a little bit of LeBron James.

"Y’all don’t pay attention to potential. Angel Reese broke the rebounding record and did all type of sh*t, but y’all too focused on her missing layups. ... Bro her IQ up there with Bron in them."

In her first preseason game, Reese scored a game-high 15 points at her alma mater LSU's homecourt, Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Angel Reese's mom seemingly shades Caitlin Clark fanbase

Since the start of the WNBA preseason, Caitlin Clark suiting up against the Brazil women's national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been in the news because of the ticket sales. The average resale ticket price for the game was the highest average price of any Clark game ever.

Amid that, it was tough to ignore Angel Reese's mom's latest social media post. In her post on X, Reese's mom, Angel Webb Reese, seemingly took a shot at Clark fans for celebrating attendance when she hadn't won a championship for her college team.

"Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating "attendance" while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners," she wrote. "We ain’t the same. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Different year same haters 😂 Have a great day 😘."

The game drew a crowd of 6,373 fans compared to its total capacity of 13,215 when Reese returned to Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

