Sophie Cunningham reveals injury status ahead of Fever’s marquee matchup vs New York Liberty: "Just trying to get full clearance"

Sophie Cunningham has missed five of the Indiana Fever games this season, including the last three games. She has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the fourth quarter against the Connecticut Sun on May 30.

The Fever has a ray of hope for Cunningham's return ahead of the contest against the New York Liberty. Ahead of the Fever vs. Liberty game on Saturday, Cunningham provided a crucial update on her return.

In a video posted on X by Chloe Peterson, Sophie Cunningham spoke to the media during Thursday's practice and cleared the air about her availability.

"I'm feeling really good," Cunningham said. "I'm just trying to get clearance for Saturday, and so far so good."

Trending

In the two-minute Q&A with the media, Cunningham asked if she would be ready to play against the Liberty. She responded candidly.

I feel like I’ve been ready to go since it happened," the Fever star said with a laugh. "But I’m not a doctor, so it’s up to them."

Expand Tweet

Sophie Cunningham missed the first two games of the season after injuring her ankle during the final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. She reaggravated the injury on May 30 against the Sun.

In her four games as a Fever, Cunningham averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Sophie Cunningham and Fever sit in attendance for the Pacers vs Thunder Game 3

The Indiana Pacers are just two games away from winning the NBA title. Faced against the OKC Thunder, arguably the best team in the league, the Pacers are continuing their same relentless attitude in the NBA Finals.

The Indiana Fever and Pacers have consistently supported each other as hometown teams. When the Pacers needed some extra cheering, Sophie Cunningham and several of her teammates showed up for Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Fever social media posted a video of Lexie Hull, Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Makayla Timpson cheering the Pacers from the stands.

"Get'em boys," Sophie Cunningham said in the video.

Expand Tweet

Fever star Caitlin Clark was also in attendance.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that Cunningham and the Fever team have shown up to support the Pacers during this season's playoffs. They also attended the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

The support has been similar from the Pacers players. During the season-opener against the Chicago Sky, the Pacers team sat in the suite, cheering their home team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More