Sophie Cunningham sends heartfelt love to Jayson Tatum after his touching homecoming move

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 04, 2025 11:50 GMT
Sophie Cunningham sends heartfelt love to Jayson Tatum

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sent love to Jayson Tatum after he shared pictures from his hometown visit on Instagram. Tatum, who continues to recover from an Achilles tear suffered in May, was spotted in St. Louis.

He held a camp for school kids and also hosted the fifth annual Jayson Tatum Foundation charity golf tournament. Tatum shared pictures from his time at home on social media on Sunday and wrote:

“Home is a special place ✌️.”
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacted to Tatum’s picture:

“MO 🫶🥹."
Sophie Cunningham’s comment under Jayson Tatum’s Instagram post.

Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the Eastern Conference semifinals in May. He successfully underwent surgery to repair the tendon and could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old made 72 appearances for the Celtics last season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Depending on how his recovery goes, Tatum’s injury could have a massive impact on his future in the league.

Meanwhile, Cunningham is in the middle of her first season with the Indiana Fever. She has been key for them, recording 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 24 appearances.

Sophie Cunningham's shooting display helped take down the Seattle Storm on Sunday

Sophie Cunningham continued her stellar run of form on Sunday with a 17-point performance against the Seattle Storm.

She ended the night with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, shooting 5-for-6 (4-for-5 from 3-point range) as the Fever beat the Storm 78-74 to improve to 17-12 for the season.

The Indiana Fever are fifth in the league despite playing 16 of their 29 games this season without Caitlin Clark. In her absence, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and Cunningham have been solid and have been a big reason for the Fever's position in the playoff hunt.

Clark is expected to return from her groin injury some time in August. With 15 games left to play in the regular season, her return could help Indiana make a final push ahead of the playoffs. The Fever return to the court on Tuesday to face the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

Edited by Bhargav
