Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: Fever enforcer struggles alongside Caitlin Clark in win vs Storm (June 24, 2025 WNBA Season)

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull — collectively known as the Indiana Fever’s “Tres Leches” — took the court Tuesday night, but it was Hull alone who stood out in their 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm, as Clark and Cunningham struggled while Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell led the way.

Cunningham, coming off the bench for 18 minutes, finished with just two points, both from the foul line, while missing all three of her field goal attempts and recording two turnovers. She did manage three rebounds and two steals.

Despite the quiet night, Sophie Cunningham posted a plus-5 rating, the third-best on the team in the eight-point win. Her full stat line is listed below.

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Sophie Cunningham 18:15 2 3 1 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 2 2 100 0 3 2 2 0 1 5

Clark, meanwhile, had an off game offensively, scoring just six points on 13 shots. She did dish out nine assists but turned the ball over eight times.

Hull, meanwhile, had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double that included two steals. She shot an efficient 6-of-10 in 31 minutes and led the team with a plus-12 rating.

Aliyah Boston led all scorers with a dominant 31-point, eight-rebound performance on 13-of-18 shooting, while Kelsey Mitchell added 26 points and four assists, helping to balance out Clark’s tough night. Damiris Dantas chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Sophie Cunningham embraces role as enforcer on Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Sophie Cunningham recently drew attention for stepping up during a heated matchup against the Connecticut Sun, where she backed up Clark after the rookie was shoved and hit with hard fouls.

Cunningham delivered a forceful foul on Jacy Sheldon, which was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 and cost her a $400 fine.

After the dust settled, Cunningham explained that she was simply doing her job as a teammate, looking out for her own.

"I'm not focused on the extracurricular activities, and you know what, during that, it was just part of the game," Cunningham said (per SI).

"I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. So, at the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. … That's what I do. I'm a team player."

While her numbers are down compared to her time in Phoenix, Cunningham has embraced a key bench role with the Fever.

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More