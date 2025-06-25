Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: Fever enforcer struggles alongside Caitlin Clark in win vs Storm (June 24, 2025 WNBA Season)

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull — collectively known as the Indiana Fever’s “Tres Leches” — took the court Tuesday night, but it was Hull alone who stood out in their 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm, as Clark and Cunningham struggled while Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell led the way.
Cunningham, coming off the bench for 18 minutes, finished with just two points, both from the foul line, while missing all three of her field goal attempts and recording two turnovers. She did manage three rebounds and two steals.
Despite the quiet night, Sophie Cunningham posted a plus-5 rating, the third-best on the team in the eight-point win. Her full stat line is listed below.
Clark, meanwhile, had an off game offensively, scoring just six points on 13 shots. She did dish out nine assists but turned the ball over eight times.
Hull, meanwhile, had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double that included two steals. She shot an efficient 6-of-10 in 31 minutes and led the team with a plus-12 rating.
Aliyah Boston led all scorers with a dominant 31-point, eight-rebound performance on 13-of-18 shooting, while Kelsey Mitchell added 26 points and four assists, helping to balance out Clark’s tough night. Damiris Dantas chipped in 10 points off the bench.
Sophie Cunningham embraces role as enforcer on Caitlin Clark’s Fever
Sophie Cunningham recently drew attention for stepping up during a heated matchup against the Connecticut Sun, where she backed up Clark after the rookie was shoved and hit with hard fouls.
Cunningham delivered a forceful foul on Jacy Sheldon, which was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 and cost her a $400 fine.
After the dust settled, Cunningham explained that she was simply doing her job as a teammate, looking out for her own.
"I'm not focused on the extracurricular activities, and you know what, during that, it was just part of the game," Cunningham said (per SI).
"I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. So, at the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. … That's what I do. I'm a team player."
While her numbers are down compared to her time in Phoenix, Cunningham has embraced a key bench role with the Fever.