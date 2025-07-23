  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D specialist fare as a starter in Caitlin Clark's absence vs Liberty? (July 22)

Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D specialist fare as a starter in Caitlin Clark's absence vs Liberty? (July 22)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 23, 2025 01:37 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D specialist fare as a starter in Caitlin Clark's absence vs Liberty? (July 22). (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham earned a spot in the Indiana Fever's starting lineup for their high-profile matchup against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a right groin injury, coach Stephanie White opted to start Cunningham in place of Lexie Hull.

Ad

Cunningham rewarded her coach's confidence with a strong all-around performance to start the game. Known for her 3-and-D skillset, she made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. Although she typically averages 23 minutes per game this season, Cunningham logged 17 minutes in the first half alone against the Liberty.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She made a significant impact with her 3-point shooting and defensive tenacity. At halftime, Sophie Cunningham had six points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. She also also pulled down two rebounds and recorded one steal.

In the third quarter, Cunningham came up clutch with back-to-back 3-pointers, helping the Fever stay within striking distance and preventing the Liberty from pulling away. The pair of deep shots brought her total made threes for the night to four.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications