Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D specialist fare as a starter in Caitlin Clark's absence vs Liberty? (July 22)

Sophie Cunningham earned a spot in the Indiana Fever's starting lineup for their high-profile matchup against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a right groin injury, coach Stephanie White opted to start Cunningham in place of Lexie Hull.Cunningham rewarded her coach's confidence with a strong all-around performance to start the game. Known for her 3-and-D skillset, she made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. Although she typically averages 23 minutes per game this season, Cunningham logged 17 minutes in the first half alone against the Liberty.She made a significant impact with her 3-point shooting and defensive tenacity. At halftime, Sophie Cunningham had six points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. She also also pulled down two rebounds and recorded one steal.In the third quarter, Cunningham came up clutch with back-to-back 3-pointers, helping the Fever stay within striking distance and preventing the Liberty from pulling away. The pair of deep shots brought her total made threes for the night to four.