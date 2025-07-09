  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever's enforcer perform against Valkyries? (July 9, 2025 WNBA Season)

Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever's enforcer perform against Valkyries? (July 9, 2025 WNBA Season)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 09, 2025 16:51 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever's enforcer perform against Valkyries? (July 9, 2025 WNBA Season). (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever were in action against the Golden State Valkyries in a regular season game on Wednesday. As usual, Cunningham played off the bench as the Fever starting the game with a lineup of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.

Ad

Cunningham checked into the game to a resounding applause from the Fever supporters and she made an impact instantly. After Lexie Hull grabbed an offensive rebound, she set up Cunningham for an opening 3-point shot. The former Phoenix Mercury guard made the most of the chance and knocked the shot down with confidence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She attempted two shots in the opening period and made one, scoring three points while also adding an assist to her tally. In the second quarter, the Fever guard logged five minutes of playing time but was unable to make an impact on the scoreboard.

At halftime, Sophie Cunningham had two points on 1-for-2 shooting, with both attempts coming from beyond the arc. After playing eight minutes, she also had one rebound and two turnovers.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications