Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever's enforcer perform against Valkyries? (July 9, 2025 WNBA Season)

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever were in action against the Golden State Valkyries in a regular season game on Wednesday. As usual, Cunningham played off the bench as the Fever starting the game with a lineup of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.
Cunningham checked into the game to a resounding applause from the Fever supporters and she made an impact instantly. After Lexie Hull grabbed an offensive rebound, she set up Cunningham for an opening 3-point shot. The former Phoenix Mercury guard made the most of the chance and knocked the shot down with confidence.
She attempted two shots in the opening period and made one, scoring three points while also adding an assist to her tally. In the second quarter, the Fever guard logged five minutes of playing time but was unable to make an impact on the scoreboard.
At halftime, Sophie Cunningham had two points on 1-for-2 shooting, with both attempts coming from beyond the arc. After playing eight minutes, she also had one rebound and two turnovers.