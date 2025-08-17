  • home icon
Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Indiana Fever's guard perform against the Connecticut Sun? (Aug. 17)

By Avi Shravan
Aug 17, 2025
Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Indiana Fever's guard perform

Sophie Cunningham had a lot on her shoulders as she made her 12th start for the Indiana Fever on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever had a tough battle ahead as they were without their star player, Caitlin Clark, who has missed 12th straight games.

Indiana did not start the game strong as Connecticut dominated in the first quarter and closed with a 13-point lead. The Fever put up a fight in the second quarter, looking to cut the lead.

Cunningham had a rough start as she shot 0-for-3. She put up zero points, one rebound and zero assists by halftime.

Indiana trailed by 19 points at halftime.

Sophie Cunningham calls out the WNBA's refereeing

Sophie Cuinningham has been outspoken when it comes to expressing her opinions about the league. After the Fever's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, the guard called out the league's officiating.

Cunningham shared her take on Wednesday's episode of her podcast. She criticized the officials for giving calls in favor of Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.

"Those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night. Like you literally couldn't touch her and that sh*t is so annoying," Cunningham said (19:51), via "Show Me Something."
It was not the first time Cunningham criticized the league's refereeing system. She was previously fined for making TikToks dissing the officials and their decisions. However, the fines did not stop her from speaking her mind.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

