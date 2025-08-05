"They are gonna fine you again" - Sophie Cunningham reveals Fever GM’s $1500 fine heads-up before WNBA punished her for ripping into referees

Sophie Cunningham has been finding herself in a tough spot lately. The Indiana Fever star was fined by the league last month following her jab at the WNBA referees in one of her TikTok videos.

On Monday, she was fined again; this time, for her comments about the officials in the first episode of her new 'Show Me Something' podcast. In her first episode, she had said that while the job of the officials was not easy, there was no excuse for a "simple call" right in front of their faces.

In the second episode, Sophie Cunningham broke into laughter when she revealed that she was fined again for her comments in the first episode.

Actually, I forgot to tell you, we were talking about like our first week, like what people had to say," she said. "Well, the WNBA fined me [for episode 1]. Dude, they fined me $1,500. 'I'm like what? I'm like this is just the beginning. I was like 'you kidding." [Starts at 29:30]

Cunningham said that she was told by Amber Cox, the Indiana Fever's GM, about the fine by the WNBA.

"What happens is, they email our GM and she pulls me aside. She goes, 'come here, Sofi, I have to talk to you,' and this was like in front of everybody. And I was like, 'What did I do now?' And she just smiles and she goes, 'Hey, they are gonna fine you again.'"

The Fever star, though, stood her ground and said that fans also agreed with her comments.

"I am kind of thinking that the W has started to have some beef with my comments, but I also have to say that more than 95% of the population who watches WNBA, agrees with me," she added.

This was the third time Sophie Cunningham was fined by the league. She was fined $900 last month, after her on-court scuffle with Connecticut Sun players. She was again fined $500 after she mocked WNBA officials in a TokTok video.

Sophie Cunningham reveals the reason behind growing injuries in WNBA

This WNBA season has been plagued by numerous injuries. Some of the biggest WNBA stars have suffered big injuries, either since the beginning of the season, or midseason. With big stars sidelined due to injuries, the concerns have grown in the last few weeks. Several players like Satou Sabally and others have already spoken against the league’s tight schedule.

On Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham addressed the string of injuries in the WNBA. While the Indiana Fever star sided with the players about the tight schedule, she said that with the players asking for more money under the new CBA, the league will demand more production from athletes.

“We are always gonna have back-to-back games cuz our season is so short and they’re trying to cram as many games, which like if we are asking to get paid more, then we gonna have to produce more product,” Cunningham said. “ So, I think like you also have to realize what you are asking for and I’m all for that.” [Starts at 9:45]

Cunningham also added that players playing all year round was a big reason for their bodies breaking down in the middle of the WNBA season.

“But here is the kicker, I think you have to be really smart, especially the older that you get. I think college kids and maybe like two years out of college you can do it, but you can’t be playing year-round more. So, you have people doing going overseas still, you have the new league Unrivaled.”

