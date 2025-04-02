"Spokane now has double representation in Indy": Lexie Hull's mom makes feelings known on Indiana Fever hiring Briann January as assistant coach

Lexie Hull's mother was thrilled after the Indiana Fever named Briann January as a new assistant coach. Stephanie White keeps adding known faces to her coaching staff, and now a former champion with a rich history with the franchise is set to help the new generation get back to the top of the league.

On X (formerly X), Jamie Hull shared her excitement about the hiring. She was happy to know that Spokane now has more representation on the team.

"Spokane now has double representation in Indy!! 😃 Let’s Goooo @IndianaFever," Mrs. Hull tweeted.

Lexie Hull is a native of Liberty Lake, a city in Spokane County. January comes from the city that shares the name with the county. She has a rich history with the Indiana Fever. January helped the team win their first and only WNBA championship in 2012.

She's ranked No. 2 all time in games played (250) and assists (909) for the team after starting her Fever journey in 2009. More than that, she ranks No. 3 in steals (285) and free-throw percentage (84.7) and No. 4 in points (2,244), field goals made (721), 3-pointers (242) and 3-point percentage (36.9).

Lexie Hull gets honest on challenges of dealing with media and fans' scrutiny

Lexie Hull has become a fan-favorite since being drafted by the Indiana Fever as the No. 6 pick in 2022. The guard is a member of a highly scrutinized league and highly scrutinized team.

She's learned how to navigate through the bad comments and negative energy, especially after Caitlin Clark joined the team and brought more attention to the squad.

During a conversation with Northview Church Pastor CJ Johnson on his "Nothin' But Net" series, Lexie Hull discussed the challenges she's faced.

"I got advice once that I think is really important, and it was only take opinions from people you would take advice from," Hull said. "I wouldn't take advice from a lot of the people that are saying the negative things.

"It's hard, but try not to listen or read them or think they mean anything. Really, they don't. You don't care what they have to say, whether they were giving me good advice or bad advice, so I shouldn't listen to the opinions of them, either."

The Indiana Fever have used the negatives in their favor, creating a deep bond that helped them make it to the playoffs in 2024. This season, the expectations are higher as they look like serious championship contenders.

