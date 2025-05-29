"Stephanie White is not a good coach": Fever fans turn on Caitlin Clark's coach after questionable decision-making in brutal loss

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White came under fire from fans following the team’s 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a quad injury, the Fever struggled across nearly every category, while Clark watched from the bench.

Ad

White opted to replace Clark with veteran guard Sydney Colson, who logged 31 minutes but had a tough night, finishing with just four points on 2 of 7 shooting. Fans were left frustrated by Colson’s extended playing time, especially given her limited impact on the game.

Social media buzzed with criticism of White’s coaching decisions, from Colson’s minutes to the delayed introduction of Makayla Timpson and the limited offensive role of Aliyah Boston. Many questioned whether better rotations could have changed the outcome.

Ad

Trending

A fan said:

¥ud!n_ ® @omoDnibuA I’m sorry but Stephanie White is not a good coach. Sydney Colson really gonna play +35 mins tonight ? That doesn’t make no sense !!

Ad

Another fan said:

j @jzx08 there’s no way stephanie white put makayla timpson on the court with 22 seconds left…. that’s fucked up and im sure the defense would’ve been good if yall gave her MINUTES man wtf 😒

Ad

A fan commented:

it'sMARY-ANN @ann_smary Get steph outta here now

Ad

Another fan commented:

𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕤 ℍ𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕕 @LMadridista_7 This team has only gone backwards with Steph White.

Ad

A fan said:

Room 1408 @mp4995491 somebody tell us wtf was Caitlin supposed to learn sitting with the coaches watching that sh*tshow of an offense 🤮 Gzus put KK im and get her some playing time, the Mystics playing 3 rookies & whupn Fever vets

Ad

Another fan said:

Srikrishna 🏏🏀 @1998Srikrishna Washed Colson has played 28 fucking min Natasha Howard is rotting on the bench since the 3rd Q. 17 fucking minutes the entire game. She averages 28 a game this season. Stephanie White has her UNDER. Vegas told her not to play and she listened. Shame on @IndianaFever @WNBA

Ad

Stephanie White faces colossal challenge without Caitlin Clark

Once Caitlin Clark was ruled out with a quad injury and sidelined for at least two weeks, it was evident that the Indiana Fever would face an uphill battle. The most realistic goal during her absence was to capitalize on matchups against the league’s weaker teams to avoid a steep slide.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That didn’t happen on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. The Fever shot under 40% from the field, down from the 45% they managed in their previous outing against the New York Liberty. Indiana struggled to generate easy looks, especially in the paint, with Aliyah Boston attempting just five shots, underscoring the team’s offensive stagnation.

Now, coach Stephanie White must find a way to recalibrate the offense without Clark. With poor shooting and high turnovers becoming a trend, the Fever risk falling further behind. White needs to establish a game plan that improves ball movement and prevents the offense from stalling for long stretches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More