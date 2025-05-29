  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Stephanie White is not a good coach": Fever fans turn on Caitlin Clark's coach after questionable decision-making in brutal loss

"Stephanie White is not a good coach": Fever fans turn on Caitlin Clark's coach after questionable decision-making in brutal loss

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 29, 2025 03:35 GMT
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
"Stephanie White is not a good coach": Fever fans turn on Caitlin Clark's coach after questionable decision-making in brutal loss. (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White came under fire from fans following the team’s 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a quad injury, the Fever struggled across nearly every category, while Clark watched from the bench.

Ad

White opted to replace Clark with veteran guard Sydney Colson, who logged 31 minutes but had a tough night, finishing with just four points on 2 of 7 shooting. Fans were left frustrated by Colson’s extended playing time, especially given her limited impact on the game.

Social media buzzed with criticism of White’s coaching decisions, from Colson’s minutes to the delayed introduction of Makayla Timpson and the limited offensive role of Aliyah Boston. Many questioned whether better rotations could have changed the outcome.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

Stephanie White faces colossal challenge without Caitlin Clark

Once Caitlin Clark was ruled out with a quad injury and sidelined for at least two weeks, it was evident that the Indiana Fever would face an uphill battle. The most realistic goal during her absence was to capitalize on matchups against the league’s weaker teams to avoid a steep slide.

Ad

That didn’t happen on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. The Fever shot under 40% from the field, down from the 45% they managed in their previous outing against the New York Liberty. Indiana struggled to generate easy looks, especially in the paint, with Aliyah Boston attempting just five shots, underscoring the team’s offensive stagnation.

Now, coach Stephanie White must find a way to recalibrate the offense without Clark. With poor shooting and high turnovers becoming a trend, the Fever risk falling further behind. White needs to establish a game plan that improves ball movement and prevents the offense from stalling for long stretches.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications