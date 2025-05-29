"Stephanie White is not a good coach": Fever fans turn on Caitlin Clark's coach after questionable decision-making in brutal loss

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White came under fire from fans following the team’s 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a quad injury, the Fever struggled across nearly every category, while Clark watched from the bench.
White opted to replace Clark with veteran guard Sydney Colson, who logged 31 minutes but had a tough night, finishing with just four points on 2 of 7 shooting. Fans were left frustrated by Colson’s extended playing time, especially given her limited impact on the game.
Social media buzzed with criticism of White’s coaching decisions, from Colson’s minutes to the delayed introduction of Makayla Timpson and the limited offensive role of Aliyah Boston. Many questioned whether better rotations could have changed the outcome.
Stephanie White faces colossal challenge without Caitlin Clark
Once Caitlin Clark was ruled out with a quad injury and sidelined for at least two weeks, it was evident that the Indiana Fever would face an uphill battle. The most realistic goal during her absence was to capitalize on matchups against the league’s weaker teams to avoid a steep slide.
That didn’t happen on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. The Fever shot under 40% from the field, down from the 45% they managed in their previous outing against the New York Liberty. Indiana struggled to generate easy looks, especially in the paint, with Aliyah Boston attempting just five shots, underscoring the team’s offensive stagnation.
Now, coach Stephanie White must find a way to recalibrate the offense without Clark. With poor shooting and high turnovers becoming a trend, the Fever risk falling further behind. White needs to establish a game plan that improves ball movement and prevents the offense from stalling for long stretches.