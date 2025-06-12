"Stephanie White has lost the locker room": Fever fans react to Aliyah Boston's honest statement after brutal loss vs Dream

Aliyah Boston spoke candidly following the Indiana Fever’s demoralizing 77-58 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. After a competitive first half that ended with the score tied at 33, Stephanie White’s squad collapsed in the third quarter, getting outscored 23-9 and never recovering.

Addressing the media postgame, the two-time All-Star didn’t hold back. Boston pointed to the team’s inability to execute offensively in the third quarter, noting they simply couldn’t make shots. She also acknowledged that the Fever were physically outmatched, crediting the Dream for their aggressive play and ability to impose their will.

Boston’s comments quickly gained traction on social media. Fans flooded online platforms with strong reactions, with many blaming the team’s struggles on coach Stephanie White.

"Steph White has lost the locker room lmao," a fan said.

Another fan said:

A fan commented:

Another fan commented:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

Aliyah Boston struggled against Atlanta Dream

Aliyah Boston turned in her second-worst performance of the season during the Indiana Fever's matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Notably, her lowest-scoring game this year also came against the same team last month, when she was limited to just four points on 2 of 7 shooting.

Boston registered her second single-digit scoring game of the season, finishing with seven points on 3 of 9 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range. She added four rebounds, five assists and one block in 28:34 minutes.

The Dream’s frontcourt, anchored by physical and experienced players like Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, has proven to be a tough matchup for Boston.

However, Boston has shown she’s capable of rising to the occasion. She posted a 24-point double-double in the first meeting between the two teams this season, proving she has the tools to overcome even the toughest interior defenses.

