Stephanie White reveals Caitlin Clark's replacement in Fever's starting lineup amid Indiana star's injury concern

The Indiana Fever will have to weather the storm without Caitlin Clark after sustaining an injury. The Fever reported on Monday that the 2024 Rookie of the Year is dealing with a left quadriceps strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks.
While this is a huge blow so early in the season, the Fever has depth in their backcourt due to the moves they made this past offseason. One of the players that they acquired ahead of this season is set to replace Clark in the rotation, as per coach Stephanie White.
White shared that veteran Sydney Colson would be inserted into the starting lineup while speaking with the media on Tuesday.
"We're going to start Syd at the point tomorrow," White said.
She also added that Sophie Cunningham will see an increase in minutes as well. Additionally, White said that she likes having both Cunningham and Lexie Hull serve as sparkplugs off the bench.
Colson is now in her 11th year in the league. The veteran point guard also already has two championships to her name, having been part of the Las Vegas Aces when they repeated as champs in 2022 and 2023.
She does not provide the scoring and the deep range or produce the same number of assists that Caitlin Clark brings. However, her experience and veteran leadership make her a suitable replacement while Clark recovers.
The Fever acquired her this offseason from free agency. According to Sportrac, her deal is worth $90,000 for one year.
Ticket prices for the Fever-Sky matchup plummeted after Caitlin Clark's injury
The duality of the Caitlin Clark effect might have just been experienced following the announcement of her injury. Her rivalry with Angel Reese has drawn in plenty of viewers, and it seems the game doesn't have the same amount of gravity if Clark isn't there.
According to reports, the prices for the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky matchup on June 7 have dropped. Before Clark's injury announcement, tickets were worth $86. The price has since dropped to $25.
June 7's contest is not the last time that the Fever and Sky are scheduled to face. After that game, they have three more face-offs scheduled. These are on July 27, Aug. 9 and Sept. 5.
Barring any injuries, fans will get to see plenty more of Clark vs. Reese this season.