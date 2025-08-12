Stephanie White's $2,000,000 worth partner Lisa Salters gets major NFL announcement ahead of new season

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White had some great news on Tuesday. White's partner, Lisa Salters, who has worked for ESPN for years, had her contract extended by the network ahead of the 2025 NFL season.The extension was announced by ESPN PR on social media. Salters, who has a net worth of $2,000,000 (according to Celebrity Net Wort)], will join Laura Rutledge as sideline reporters next season. All 25 games will have two sideline reporters. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSalters is the longest-serving sideline reporter in &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; history. The Emmy Award-winning reporter will enter the 14th season of her career.Salters previously worked for &quot;E:60&quot; and &quot;SportsCenter.&quot; Apart from being an NFL sideline reporter, she also works as a sideline reporter of the NBA. Salters is the primary sideline reporter of the NBA Finals. Two years ago, she won the Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Personality/Reporter category.Lisa Salters and Stephanie White relationship timelineFans found out about Lisa Salters and Stephanie White's relationship after a picture of the couple went viral on social media.During Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals in June, Salters, who worked as the sideline reporter for ESPN, stepped away from the game because of family matters. During the same time, White took time away from her coaching duties to be with her.Legendary ESPN announcer Mike Breen said that Salters was away from her duties to take her of her mother, who dealt with serious health issues.Salters and White have been dating since 2016, according to The Mirror. White dated Salters years after her divorce from her husband, Brent McCarty. However, with the WNBA not garnering a lot of attention before, fans were not curious about White's relationship.The couple co-parents four children. White has three sons from her previous relationship, and Salters has an 11-year-old son, whom she adopted. At this point in their careers, they are at the top of their game.While Salters had her contract extended by ESPN, White is coaching the most popular team in the WNBA. While they take care of their business, they have also been each other's constant support.