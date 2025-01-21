Stephanie White's coaching partner dissects Caitlin Clark's personality and coolest attribute 

Indiana Fever Development coach Keith Porter kept it real about Caitlin Clark's persona and coolest attributes ahead of the new 2025 season. Speaking to Rachel Annamarie DeMita on the 'Courtside Club!' podcast, Porter highlighted what makes Clark tick.

Porter recollected the first thing he would tell people when asked about the former Rookie of the Year:

"The first thing i tell everybody, which is super cool about [caitlin], is being so young and being so mature...she’s just a hooper...a world-class athlete and an even better person."

Clark is coming off a solid maiden season in the WNBA. Early this offseason, the front office made changes, replacing head coach Christie Sides with Stephanie White. The second year will have heightened expectations for the fever guard as she looks to build from her brilliant rookie year.

Keith Porter reveals Caitlin Clark as the key reason behind moving to Fever coaching fold

Keith Porter revealed that working with Caitlin Clark was the biggest reason for moving Stephanie White from the Connecticut Sun to the Indiana Fever. He also said he was looking forward to working with a player who has been labeled a generational superstar. Per Syndicate Nation, he said:

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I'm gonna have to train... a person who has the potential to be one of the greatest woman athletes ever with an extreme impact."

In the same podcast with DeMita, he further added:

"My goals for Caitlin, I just want her to just destroy everything. I want to give her the extra tools to where how teams used to play her, you can't do that anymore. You can't force her to take these shots. So now what do you do?"

Clark ended her season averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in her 40 games this season. The Fever made the playoffs but made an early exit. However, Clark exceeded all expectations set of her in her first WNBA season.

The Fever star will now hope that the next season will be one where the Fever will stake a claim for the silverware. Only time will tell how the Stephanie White-Caitlin Clark partnership pans out.

